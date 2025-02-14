Valentine’s Day Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s a rare quiet time of the NFL calendar. Post-Super Bowl as the Philadelphia Eagles ran away from the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 win where the score didn’t even indicate how dominant the Eagles were. Now, there’s a brief lull until the 2025 NFL Combine kicks off at the end of the month, an event at which we’ll have Steelers Depot members.

The Steelers have kept things busy. They officially hired Gerald Alexander as their new defensive backs coach, replacing Grady Brown whose contract wasn’t renewed. If you want the full story on the coach the team is getting, check out our Gerald Alexander “Big Book” article.

And Thursday kicked up a report about the Steelers calling the Jacksonville Jaguars about QB Trevor Lawrence, though it was flatly denied by both local media markets and national reporters. Love might be in the air but Trevor Lawrence is not.

The Steelers still need to hire a linebackers coach but that appears to be the final coaching change coming to Mike Tomlin’s staff. For many fans, it’ll feel like underwhelming change. Free agency begins in less than one month and hopefully more shifts to the roster will provide a more optimistic feel though it seems like little the Steelers do will turn them into contenders.

As always, we’re here to cover whatever happens during the weekend. We have roughly 100 NFL Draft profiles posted on the site and will be in deep draft mode during the Combine.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – What grade (A-F) would you give the hire of DBs coach Gerald Alexander?

2 – Should the Steelers promote Ryan Shazier or Vince Williams to be their new ILBs coach or should they hire outside the organization?

3 – If Russell Wilson and Justin Fields aren’t brought back, name one realistic external QB option you’d like to see the Steelers acquire.

4 – Do you have plans to attend the Steelers’ 2025 regular-season game in Ireland?

5 – The above local Super Bowl commercial taking a shot at Mike Tomlin – fair or foul?

Recap of 2024 Super Bowl Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: The Eagles manhandled the Chiefs, 40-22. Kansas City did not score until less than a minute left in the third quarter when it was down 34-0. Twelve of 16 Steelers Depot respondents picked Philadelphia to win. Apparently, Roger Goodell called off his referees allowing Philadelphia to fly like an eagle.

Question 2: The Chiefs focused on shutting down Saquon Barkley. So, Jalen Hurts outgained Barkley on the ground. He also threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third on the way to winning Super Bowl MVP. Eleven of 16 respondents picked Barkley to win it. Another four picked Patrick Mahomes. But stalwart respondent Ted Webb was the only person to pick Jalen Hurts for the MVP.

Question 3: Kansas City was flagged seven times for 75 yards. Philadelphia edged the Chiefs by one, with eight flags for 59 yards. Eleven of 16 respondents predicted the Eagles penalized more than the Chiefs.

Question 4: Saquon Barkley carried the ball 25 times for 57 yards. He added six receptions for 40 yards. Barkley was held to under 101.5 rushing yards. And total yards for that matter. We whiffed this one. Thirteen of 16 said Barkley would go over.

Question 5: Travis Kelce caught four of the six passes thrown to him. DeVonta Smith caught four while JuJu Smith-Schuster had two receptions. So, Smith and Smith-Schuster combined for more receptions that Kelce. Eleven of 16 respondents got this correct.

Bonus: Alex asked us to predict the year the Steelers make their next Super Bowl. We had one prediction taking us to the next millennium, the year 3069. But once all the responses were factored, the median response has the Steelers in the Super Bowl in the year 2030. Mike Tomlin’s contract was extended through the 2027 season so he may or may not be the coach by that time. I’ll try to hang on until the next one. And it better not be in the next millennium.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Super Bowl Winner Super Bowl MVP Eagles More Penalties Barkley O/U 101.5 Yards More Catches SD Consensus Eagles Saquon Barkley Yes Over DeVonta Smith + JuJu Smith-Schuster Correct Answers Eagles Jalen Hurts Yes Under DeVonta Smith + JuJu Smith-Schuster

We got three of five Super Bowl LIX questions correct. Not bad. Now we are moving on to the offseason with free agency and the draft.

Although the Steelers’ season is over, there will be a lot to ponder, including which of the 17 unrestricted free agents should be re-signed, draft speculation, and other personnel moves. Hope you all continue responding to the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions as we progress toward the 2025 season.