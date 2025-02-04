Top CB Charvarius Ward Hints At Hitting Free Agency, Should Be On Steelers’ Radar

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to spend money on a starting cornerback, something they’ve proven willing to do for several offseasons, they could target San Francisco 49ers CB Charvarius Ward. Someone who seems to soon be former San Francisco 49ers cornerback.

In a tweet Ward posted Tuesday, the seventh-year veteran said he’s “hungry” to play for whatever team he goes to next.

“Whatever team I’m on next year gone get the best version of ME. I’m HUNGRY,” he tweeted.

Whatever team I’m on next year gone get the best version of ME. I’m HUNGRY. — Charvarius Ward (@itslilmooney) February 4, 2025

Ward, turning 29 in May, signed a three-year deal worth $40.5 million with the 49ers ahead of the 2022 season following his departure from Kansas City. In three years with San Francisco, he started 46 games and intercepted six passes, including five in 2023. That year, he also broke up a league-best 23 passes. That earned him his first Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro selection.

His 2024 season was a step back, Ward limited to just 12 games and failing to take the ball away. He also dealt with a heavy heart after losing his young daughter, who had battled a heart condition. Understandably, he found it difficult to focus on football.

“It took everything physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually…it took all of that every day for me to just come here and be able to practice,” Ward said via KRON 4 News. “I wasn’t even going to meetings half the time because my social battery was so low. I just didn’t want to be around people.”

A physical corner always around the ball, he’s averaged 72 tackles over a 17-game season. In 2022, he nearly hit triple digits with 87 combined stops and was Pro Football Focus’ second-best run-stopping cornerback in the NFL. That grade has fallen off over the past two years, Ward tumbling to 107th last season, but injuries may have played a role.

His difficult 2024 season could create value for Pittsburgh on the open market. Flush with cap space, the team should be able to afford him as Ward looks to recoup his value. The Steelers have a trio of veteran cornerbacks set to hit free agency in Donte Jackson, James Pierre, and Cam Sutton. Pierre is a special teamer, Sutton was a disaster, and Jackson’s future is murky. He regressed throughout the season, struggled to stay healthy, and signing Ward would be a clear upgrade.

Pittsburgh’s shown no aversion to adding veteran corners in the offseason. In 2022, they signed Levi Wallace. In 2023, they signed Patrick Peterson. And in 2024, they traded for Jackson. Granted, all three earned less than what Ward is likely to receive on the market. Pro Football Focus projects Ward to make $14.5 million per year on his new deal, slightly above the valuation on his previous one.

He’ll be one of many names for the team to consider once the new league year officially kicks off on March 12. The legal tampering period window opens up 48 hours beforehand.