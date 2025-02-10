‘Tired And Slow’: Daniel Jeremiah Thinks Steelers Should Rethink Their Physical Training Camp

When it comes to training camp, nobody else in the league attacks those practice sessions with as much vigor as the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions tackle often in practice and camp, but only one team had a “very often” response to a survey conducted by The Athletic last offseason, and that was the Steelers.

One former scout is drawing a correlation to their physical training camps and their slow finishes at the end of seasons, and thinks they may need to rethink their approach.

“They look like a dead-legged team,” former scout and NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said via the Sheck Show on Apple Podcasts. “They look tired and exhausted, which to me is reason to at least consider studying practices in terms of how aggressive you want to go in training camp.”

Veterans who have played elsewhere in the league and then end up in Pittsburgh are often shocked at the level of competition and physicality in Latrobe for training camp. Justin Fields said it was the hardest camp he’d ever been through (including college). Patrick Queen was surprised to learn how physical the practices were after signing, saying “it’s kind of crazy to tackle at practice.”

Rookie ILB Payton Wilson meant this in a positive way, but said it’s like a “whole season worth of tackling” at training camp. There are plenty of examples of players describing just how unique the Steelers’ camp is.

“I love going to Steelers’ camp because it is like an old school [camp]. I mean, they are hitting their own pads, and they come out the gates hot because they’re so weathered and worn with how they approach it,” Jeremiah said. “But this is a lot of evidence now of them faltering and falling apart late in the season. So maybe there’s something they need to look into from that standpoint of trying to maintain their legs a little bit because they just look tired and slow.”

It’s tough to take this at face value. The Steelers have absolutely faltered down the stretch of the last couple seasons with big losing streaks in December and January, and there’s no doubt they have come out flat in the playoffs in five-consecutive appearances. Meanwhile you look at the Cincinnati Bengals, who barely hit at all in training camp or the preseason, and they have come out of the gates slow in recent years. It seems like a fairly strong conclusion, but there might be some recency bias applied to this logic.

Tomlin has been the coach since 2007, and his practices have always been this physical. The Steelers have started seasons 0-4 and played well at the end, and they’ve had hot starts where they falter down the stretch. Overall, Tomlin’s teams are a combined 58-34 (.630) in the regular season in the months of December and January. That is exactly the same win-loss percentage of the entirety of his 18-year career, so he doesn’t over or underperform in the late months.

For that reason, I am not sure you can draw any hard conclusions between the correlation of a physical camp and the team’s performance in the late months of a season like Jeremiah suggests.

What they do need to look at is the number of soft-tissue injuries. That could very well have a correlation to the physical camps and practices as they can be linked to things like overuse. Tomlin told the media in his end-of-season press conference that they are discussing as an organization how they can keep the team healthier overall. Perhaps part of that is examining their practice habits. I don’t think they will have quarterbacks pushing weighted sleds in training camp conditioning tests anymore, for example.