Tim Hasselbeck Believes Colts Make Sense For Justin Fields

After a solid six-game stretch as the starter in Pittsburgh in 2024, Justin Fields is set to become a free agent once the new league year begins. The Steelers seem to have interest in bringing him back. However, they won’t be the only team. Several organizations across the league could use some help at the position.

Throughout the offseason, the Indianapolis Colts have not been part of that conversation. However, on Tuesday, their GM, Chris Ballard, mentioned that the Colts would look to bring in competition at the position alongside Anthony Richardson.

“We want to create real competition,” Ballard said at the Combine. “I think it’s good for the team, I think it’s good for Anthony [Richardson]… I think as he continues to progress in his young career, us adding competition will help up everybody’s game.”

#Colts general manager Chris Ballard said that they are going to create an open competition at the quarterback position. "I think it's good for the team. I think it's good for Anthony."

So, the Colts now enter the market as another potential quarterback-needy team this offseason. As the Steelers hope to retain either Fields or Russell Wilson, another team with interest hurts their chances. ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck thinks there might be some steam brewing between Fields and the Colts.

“My initial thought is Justin Fields,” Hasselbeck said of the Colts’ situation, via NFL Live on Tuesday. “There’s an element of quarterback that’s out there, that is not gonna walk into a guaranteed-starter situation. Justin Fields is that guy.”

Tim Hasselbeck believes Justin Fields could take advantage of the Colts' competition at QB

Hasselbeck seems to allude to the idea that Fields would compete alongside Richardson for the starting job. It’s worth mentioning that Fields reportedly is seeking a ‘clear path’ to a starting role.

There are a couple of teams around the league who could be a fit for Fields in 2025, though. Earlier this offseason, Jeremy Fowler reported that Fields had been intrigued with the New York Jets and that he’d see a potential fit there. By winning four games and playing-mistake free football in 2024, Fields seems to have raised his stock tremendously compared to last offseason.

That said, the Steelers have expressed a desire to retain Fields multiple times this offseason. As soon as the season ended, Art Rooney II spoke about his desire to keep either Fields or Wilson in 2025. Fields reportedly has a good relationship with Arthur Smith as well. However, the Steelers may have to fight to keep him.

As the Combine continues, rumors will continue to fly. The Steelers want to figure out their quarterback situation sooner rather than later, but they’re not the only team with that wish.