‘They’re Just Not Good Enough:’ Former NFL WR Says Steelers Need Philosophical Changes

Lately, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ way of doing business has been under fire. Ben Roethlisberger made some comments about how the team needs to alter its mindset. Looking at how their last few seasons have ended, maybe there’s some truth to that. They haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, and that’s frustrating. Former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh believes that the Steelers’ real issues aren’t rooted in their lack of quarterback. Their team-building strategy is their actual problem.

“It’s just weird with the Steelers because they’re always gonna be good,” Houshmandzadeh said recently on his Up on Game podcast. “They’re just not good enough. Until they change the philosophy of the way they go about building a team, I don’t know if it matters. I don’t know if it matters. Like they’re always gonna be good. They’re just not good enough.”

It’s unclear what specifically Houshmandzadeh dislikes about the Steelers’ philosophy. However, he isn’t the first person to make this point. Usually, when others have voiced this concern, their issue is that the Steelers are stuck in the past. They criticize the Steelers for continuing to build a defense-focused team with a run-first offense in place.

That might not be the point Houshmandzadeh is making, though. However, it does feel like the Steelers are stuck in a rut. Their last few seasons have felt the same. They have a non-losing season, fight to get into the playoffs, and then get bounced in the first round. At this point, it feels like a pattern.

Houshmandzadeh might be correct that just finding a quarterback is not going to fix the Steelers’ problems. This playoff drought started when Roethlisberger was still in his prime. Even if they land a quarterback like Matthew Stafford this year, they’ll still have flaws.

The Steelers have been stuck in a cycle where they’ve been a good, but not great, team. Some fans want to see them escape it any way possible, even if it means they’re one of the worst teams in the NFL. There’s hope that would help them land one of the better young quarterbacks in the draft. There’s no guarantee that would reverse their fortunes, either.

Are the Steelers stuck in their ways when it comes to certain things? That’s probably fair to say. Look at how long it took them to get rid of Matt Canada. Their hesitation to make big changes, even at smaller positions, has hurt them before. This offseason, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to change.

However, the Steelers are one of the best franchises in the NFL for a reason. They’ve gone through tough times before. Still, they managed to find the light at the end of the tunnel and compete for championships again. Maybe they deserve more trust and patience.

The 2025 season should say a lot about whether Houshmandzadeh is right or wrong. If the Steelers have another mediocre season, perhaps it will be time to change the “Steeler Way.” Considering the Rooney family’s history, though, that probably isn’t likely.