‘There’s More Upside:’ Chris Simms Believes Steelers Should Re-Sign Justin Fields Over Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson’s NFL future is anything but clear. He helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs in 2024, but he was also part of the reason they went on a four-game losing streak to close out the regular season. Wilson’s best days are behind him, and the Steelers might be hesitant to pay him over Justin Fields this offseason. Chris Simms adamantly believes the Steelers should move on from Wilson in favor of Fields.

“There’s more upside with Justin Fields,” Simms said Monday on The Dan Patrick Show. “I think Russell, maybe he gets another shot to be a starter somewhere, but if he does, it’s going to be something like Sam Darnold was just a part of.

“Like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna sign you, but we might draft a quarterback too. You’re just gonna be a bridge guy.’ But I don’t even know if that’s gonna happen. It’ll be interesting.”

Simms is correct that Fields looks like a more appealing option for the Steelers, if only because of his age. Wilson is 36-years old while Fields is only 25. While age isn’t everything, it’s clear that Wilson has lost a lot of the athleticism that made him so effective.

Money is also going to be a big factor in the Steelers’ decision. As a veteran, Wilson might feel more entitled to a bigger contract. Giving him a large deal spanning multiple years might not be the wisest decision. He didn’t look awful last year, but he also didn’t look like the Steelers’ solution at quarterback. How many years does he have left as a viable starter?

Meanwhile, Fields is still relatively unproven. That could mean his cost will be lower than Wilson’s. It’s not like he was spectacular in his six starts in 2024, but the Steelers were able to win games with him. After spending more time working with Arthur Smith to be the starter, Fields could be better in 2025.

Potential is the key difference between Fields and Wilson. Wilson’s peak is in the rearview mirror while it feels like Fields still has a lot left in the tank. He might not be a franchise quarterback, but he could be a decent starter. At the very least, he could serve as a nice bridge option for the Steelers.

If Wilson doesn’t land with the Steelers, Simms is right to wonder what his future holds. Wilson might have to accept the fact that his days as a guaranteed starter are behind him.

No matter if it’s Fields or Wilson, it seems likely that the Steelers will still need to upgrade at quarterback. They’ve been floundering there since Ben Roethlisberger retired. Although they’ve continued to make the playoffs, that might not be good enough anymore. With no clear answer in sight, though, Fields looks like the best available option.