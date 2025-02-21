The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Supposed Interest In Chubb, 2025 RB Draft Class, Cap News, Free Agent Spending & More

Season 15, Episode 95 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I go all over the place with our discussions and down several crazy rabbit holes.

We start with a quick conversation about an NFL Pro Bowl or All-Star game that could come close to rivaling what the NHL just did with its 2025 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have some level of interest in signing Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb this offseason so Alex and I discuss whether that would be a smart move. We discuss the fungibility of the running back position, the value of Chubb within that, as well as the 2025 draft class at the position. We discuss the probability of the Steelers drafting a running back this year within the first two rounds.

We have a range for the NFL’s 2025 salary cap number as of Wednesday, so Alex and I go over that news. We also discuss what that range means for the Steelers. Alex and I also discuss cap and cash differences in this show and how both relate to the Steelers this offseason.

How active will the Steelers be this offseason in signing outside free agents? Alex and I work through an exercise of free agent needs by position groups as they relate to possible number of players ultimately signed with APYs greater than $10 million. We discuss whether Steelers fans might be expecting too much this offseason when it comes to higher quality, and thus more expensive, outside free agent additions.

Does Steelers WR George Pickens need a veteran mentor in the wide receiver room this offseason? Also, should Pickens really be expecting to get a top-five wide receiver contract this offseason? Alex and I have discussions about those two questions.

Should the Steelers get in a hurry this offseason when it comes to signing OLB T.J. Watt to a contract extension? Alex and I have a discussion about that question during this show as well.

This 118-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We also answer a few more listener questions at the end of this episode and those create a little more discussion to boot.

