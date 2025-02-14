The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers’ QB Options, Gerald Alexander Impressions, NFL Draft Buzz, & More

Season 15, Episode 92 of the Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Ross McCorkle fills in for Dave Bryan, who will return for next Wednesday’s show. We begin by briefly addressing the Trevor Lawrence report that came out Thursday though we stress it was debunked by local and national media. Still, it leads us to discuss the Steelers’ quarterback options, the value of trading for Matthew Stafford, and if the team is better off keeping Justin Fields or Russell Wilson.

We next discuss impressions of new defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander and what he offers the team. We also speculate on why previous DBs coach Grady Brown didn’t have his contract renewed and what difference Alexander can offer the team.

Ross and I spend the latter half of the show previewing the 2025 NFL Draft. We run through a list of prospects we’ve both written scouting reports on. Ross gives the lowdown on Miami (Fla.) RB Damien Martinez and why he wasn’t as impressed with Georgia WR Arian Smith as he had hoped. We spend time discussing some of the top running backs in this year’s class, particularly Kansas’ Devin Neal, and what options Pittsburgh has in the mid-rounds.

I then run through a recent list of scouting reports for the site, offering my take on Texas Tech TE Jalin Conyers, Nebraska CB Tommi Hill, Illinois WR Pat Bryant, and others.

This 90-minute episode also discusses several other minor points, including Ross predicting when the Steelers will win their next Super Bowl.

