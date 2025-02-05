The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Interest In Kupp, Wilson’s Reported Rift With Smith, Shrine Bowl Roundtable & More

Season 15, Episode 88 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers possibly trading for Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp now that it’s known he is on the market. We discuss whether Kupp fits with the Steelers, what Pittsburgh might be willing to give up for him, the contract issue, and if a trade is even worth pursuing.

On Tuesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Steelers OC Arthur Smith did not want QB Russell Wilson changing plays at the line of scrimmage during the latter portion of the 2024 regular season and how that supposedly caused some friction between the two. Alex and I thoroughly discuss Dulac’s report and how more context certainly seems needed to speculate deeper on the supposed rift and if the two would be able to, or want to, work together moving forward should Wilson be re-signed this offseason.

Alex released his first 2025 mock draft for the Steelers this week, so we quickly go over each of his selections later in this show.

With our SD crew back from the 2025 Shrine Bowl in Texas, Alex and I conduct a roundtable discussion with Joe Clark, Josh Carney, Dr. Melanie Friedlander, and Steven Pavelka. We discuss several players who took part in the annual Shrine Bowl and cover several position groups as part of the discussion. We discuss Shrine Bowl players who fit the Steelers and much more.

Special thanks to Joe, Josh, Melanie, and Steven for coming on the show and please make sure that you are following all of them on Twitter/X at their linked to profiles.

This 123-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Interests In Kupp, Wilson Rift With Smith Report, Shrine Bowl Roundtable & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2307855147

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 88 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n