The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ ILB Coach Search, Myles Garrett Trade Request, Russell Wilson Landing Spots & More

Season 15, Episode 87 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers needing an inside linebackers coach due to Aaron Curry being hired by the New York Jets. We discuss the job Curry did in his two seasons in Pittsburgh for starters. We also go over a lengthy list of potential candidates to replace Curry that Alex put together over the weekend.

What will the Steelers’ depth chart at inside linebacker look like in 2025 and could Cole Holcomb remain on the team as part of that group? Alex and I discuss those topics for a bit.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson participated in the Pro Bowl Games over the weekend, and he gave a few interviews as part of that. We discuss what all Wilson had to say in those interviews as they relate to the Steelers and him possibly landing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders have hired Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator so we discuss how that could impact Wilson possibly landing in Las Vegas this offseason. Alex and I go over the potential top landing spots for Wilson this offseason and which three teams might be the favorites.

Alex and I discuss the Steelers’ decision when it comes to resigning either Wilson or QB Justin Fields this offseason. We also discuss where both loosely rank leaguewide when it comes to the quarterback position.

During this show, we pass along the breaking news concerning Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett officially requesting a trade as well as the timing of it with this now being the week of the Super Bowl.

This 95-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap and we also used time at the end of this show to answer several emails we received from listeners.

