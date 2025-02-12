The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ DB Coach Changes, 2024 Secondary Play, Aaron Rodgers Discussion & More

Season 15, Episode 91 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, which was recorded late Tuesday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Steelers coaching staff changes when it comes to the defensive back position. We discuss incoming coach Gerald Alexander and the exit of secondary coach Grady Brown.

Alex and I move on to discuss the play of the Steelers defensive backs in 2024 and what Alexander should focus on with that position group headed into the 2025 season.

With there being a lot of buzz about New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers possibly landing with the Steelers this offseason, Alex and I have a lengthy conversation about him.

We discuss why we think the Steelers are currently the betting favorites to land Rodgers and why both of us will be shocked if that ultimately happens. We do, however, discuss what Rodgers landing in Pittsburgh would look like from several angles.

This 87-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We also answer a few lengthy listener questions at the end of this episode and those create a little more discussion to boot.

