The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Annual NFLPA Grades, Recapping GM Omar Khan Combine Media Interviews & More

Season 15, Episode 97 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing all that Pittsburgh Steelers GM Omar Khan had to say during his numerous interviews that took place Tuesday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Khan was asked to answer several questions concerning various topics, so Alex and I pour over the most important responses he gave. We discuss Khan’s responses to the quarterback situation, WR George Pickens moving forward, a possible contract extension for OLB T.J. Watt as well as the current health of several players. We also talk about the Steelers’ expected free agency plans based on what Khan said Tuesday. Broderick Jones playing left tackle in 2025 is also discussed.

After spending a lot of time on Khan’s Tuesday media rounds, Alex and I discuss the possibility of the Steelers adding a prominent offensive lineman in free agency this offseason based off of a Tuesday report on a podcast by Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network.

The NFLPA release their annual NFL Team Report Cards on Tuesday midway through our Wednesday show, so Alex and I go over where the Steelers rank in the various categories. We spend a lot of time discussing Steelers owner Art Rooney II ranking 28th overall in the Ownership category of the NFLPA report card.

This 82-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Annual NFLPA Grades, Recap Of GM Omar Khan Combine Media Interviews & More

