The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2025 Salary Cap, Ogunjobi Decision, Warren RFA Tender Options & More

Season 15, Episode 94 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ recent hiring of Scott McCurley to be their new inside linebackers coach. Alex recaps why he’s a bit underwhelmed by the hiring and much more. We also discuss how it looks like the Steelers’ 2025 coaching staff is now set.

The Steelers recently terminated OLB Preston Smith’s contract so Alex and I go over that expected transaction. We briefly discuss the salary cap savings the move produced, what is likely next for Smith, and if he could possibly return to Pittsburgh later in the offseason.

On the heels of Smith being jettisoned, Alex and I go over the Steelers’ 2025 salary cap situation as of Tuesday night. We also discuss the effective salary cap space the Steelers have based on forthcoming costs as well as a cash spending outlook for the team.

The Steelers need to decide if DT Larry Ogunjobi will stay on their roster by March 15 as that is when he is due a $3 million roster bonus. With that big decision looming, Alex and I discuss the pros and cons of releasing Ogunjobi and everything that should go into that decision-making process.

The Steelers are likely to give a restricted free agent tender to RB Jaylen Warren in the next three weeks, so Alex and I go over the two main options related to that forthcoming decision. We discuss the pros and cons of giving Warren just a right-of-first-refusal restricted tender and the possibility of the team signing the running back to a contract extension during the offseason. We also discuss key dates related to restricted tendering during the offseason.

There’s been a few more quarterback rumors this past week that have included the Steelers with the main one centered on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence. We briefly discuss how nothing related to Lawrence possibly landing in Pittsburgh via a trade this offseason makes sense.

This 97-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We also answer a few more listener questions at the end of this episode and those create a little more discussion to boot.

