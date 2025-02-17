Season 15, Episode 93 of the Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Joe Clark sits in for Dave Bryan, who will return for Wednesday’s show. Joe and I begin by discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers releasing EDGE rusher Preston Smith. We explain why it was an expected move, if he could possibly return, and the state of the team’s outside linebackers now.

We then discuss the hire of Scott McCurley to be the team’s new inside linebackers coach, replacing the departed Aaron Curry. Joe and I go over McCurley’s coaching history, his strong links to Mike McCarthy, and our overall feelings about the hire.

Joe and I spend the rest of the show discussing 2025 NFL Draft prospects we recently watched. Joe discusses why Maryland DT Jordan Phillips could be an option for Pittsburgh on Day 2 of the draft. He also shares thoughts on Syracuse QB Kyle McCord and if he likes McCord or Ohio State’s Will Howard more.

I run through the player profiles written in the last few days, discussing Syracuse RB LeQuint Allen’s unique traits and if undersized Western Kentucky DB Upton Stout can carve out an NFL role.

This 65-minute episode also addresses several other topics, including Joe’s thoughts on LB Patrick Queen, CB Joey Porter Jr., and DL Keeanu Benton’s best NFL fit.

Direct Link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Preston Smith Release, ILB Coach Hire, Draft Prospects & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4178953088

