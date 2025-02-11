The Athletic: ‘Expect Pittsburgh To Explore Every Option’ At QB, Including Aaron Rodgers And Kirk Cousins

A year ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers had you convinced they’d run back their QB room of Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. In the end, the entire depth chart was turned over. This year, the team seems intent on re-signing one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be the outcome. In the latest offseason preview from The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson and Dianna Russini, the team will cast a wide net of consideration, including a pair of soon-to-be free agent veterans.

“Our recent 2025 mock draft sees Pittsburgh drafting Ohio State QB Will Howard in the third round, while owner Art Rooney II has said he’d like to bring back either Fields or Wilson. Expect Pittsburgh to explore every option, including potential free agents like [Aaron] Rodgers or Kirk Cousins.”

It’s almost guaranteed Rodgers and Cousins will become available. Though both are under contract, the New York Jets’ new regime is prepared to move on from Rodgers, who doesn’t seem ready to accept retirement just yet. Cousins is expected to be released assuming the Atlanta Falcons can’t find a trade partner one year into a long-term contract that immediately imploded.

Both bring long NFL resumes but also big questions. Health is a worry with both. Cousins didn’t look the same coming off a 2023 torn Achilles and reportedly played through an elbow/shoulder injury in 2024, looking immobile and ineffective. Rodgers battled through a knee injury and also tore his Achilles in 2023, potentially playing one more season before hanging up his cleats before – presumably – starting a podcasting career. Already, analysts are split on if Tomlin and Rodgers could mesh or if the relationship would end in disaster.

Pittsburgh beat both quarterbacks in 2024. Cousins and the Falcons’ offense looked lifeless in a season-opening loss while Rodgers was picked off twice by UDFA corner Beanie Bishop Jr. as the Steelers dominated the second half.

Mike Tomlin has preached the value of quarterback mobility and it doesn’t get less mobile with either player. Though that can’t be the only evaluation of quarterback play, more moments occur from within the pocket than outside of it, Rodgers and Cousins’ skill set don’t fit with what the Steelers are looking for. Even Russell Wilson is far more mobile than either of them.

Until the Steelers land on a quarterback, they’ll be connected to every name available. The quicker they can gain clarity, the quicker the franchise can truly move into 2025, though the organization will keep a watchful eye on a younger and more long-term option.