Texas QB Quinn Ewers Shares Details Of Steelers Combine Meeting

The NFL Scouting Combine is in full swing. The Pittsburgh Steelers are hard at work trying to analyze who could improve their roster in 2025. While their most glaring need is at quarterback, the position isn’t considered a strength of this draft class. That isn’t stopping the Steelers from doing their homework on these guys, though. They’ve met with several quarterback prospects, including Quinn Ewers of the University of Texas. Ewers recently gave a little more detail on his meeting with Mike Tomlin and company.

“No, they didn’t put me on the board, which is really them and one other team that I didn’t get on the board,” Ewers said during an interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala on CBS Sports HQ. “I think they were just really trying to get to know me. I know they’re gonna be at the pro day for me, and I’m sure we’ll have conversations after or before then.”

"He just wrote it down in his notebook" ✍️ Quinn Ewers says Mike Tomlin started asking about his major and his GPA during an interview with the Steelers 😅 🎙️ @AKinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/yxTr4acESK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 28, 2025

When Ewers mentions the “board,” he’s talking about a white board. During the pre-draft process, teams will routinely ask quarterbacks specific questions about things on the field and have them use a white board to explain their answer. However, that apparently wasn’t part of the Steelers’ formal meeting with Ewers.

During that same interview, Ewers went into more detail about what Tomlin asked him about.

“It was funny. We started talking about my major,” he said. “It’s like what Cardale Jones said, ‘We didn’t go to college to play school.’ But no, it was good getting to talk to him.”

Jones, a former Ohio State quarterback, famously talked about how he was at college to play football, not to play school. Ewers is clearly joking about the comment here, but it shows how surprised he was to be asked about that, and not football. It goes to show how different Tomlin and the Steelers approach this process.

That makes sense, though. There’s a ton of tape available on Ewers to see what he’s like on the field. This experience at the Combine gives the Steelers a chance to get to know him on a more personal level. That’s crucial for any player they’re thinking about adding, and especially so for quarterbacks.

Take Kenny Pickett, for example. After the Steelers drafted him, they talked about how he shared a building with them while he was attending the University of Pittsburgh. They got to know him as a person, and they felt comfortable using their first-round pick on him.

Of course, that decision ultimately didn’t work out, but that logic wasn’t flawed. If a team is drafting a potential franchise quarterback, they want that player to be a trustworthy leader.

Ewers isn’t projected to go in the first round, but if the Steelers target a quarterback later in the draft, he’s an option. He had a successful career at Texas, almost helping them win a national championship in 2024. As a prospect, he has issues, but perhaps he could develop into a capable NFL starter.