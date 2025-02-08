Terry Bradshaw Doesn’t Want To See Russell Wilson Or Justin Fields As Steelers’ QB In 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big decision to make at quarterback this offseason in free agency regarding re-signing either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields to be the quarterback in 2025.

All-time great and four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw doesn’t want to see either one under center for the Steelers moving forward, though.

In an interview with social media personality Amanda Vance at Super Bowl LIX, a clip of which was posted to her Instagram, Bradshaw was asked about Wilson or Fields as the quarterback in 2025. He doesn’t want either one.

“Neither,” Bradshaw said as fans in the audience laughed. “I don’t like…look, I don’t like either as a quarterback. I’m not a Russell Wilson fan. I thought when Sean Payton got rid of Russell in Denver, that told me all I needed to know about Russell Wilson. And Justin Fields is…he’s really talented, but he…just hasn’t adapted well enough to the game.

“He’s had some great games, but he’s not like a Jayden Daniels or a [Caleb] Williams in Chicago.”

Right now, it seems like one of them will be the Steelers’ quarterback in 2025. Based on comments from team president and owner Art Rooney II in January, the franchise prefers to sign one of the two free-agent quarterbacks to be the starter in 2025.

Rooney also added that the team needs to figure out the quarterback situation quickly, too, whether that’s in free agency, via trade and/or in the draft, too. It’s not a great quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft, so running it back for another year with one of Wilson or Fields as the bridge quarterback seems like the sound, logical choice.

Both Wilson and Fields have stated that they want to return to Pittsburgh, which isn’t a surprise. Both tasted some success in 2024 before the Steelers collapsed late in the season. That led to some reports that Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith clashed on offensive philosophy late in the year, and then on Monday, a report surfaced from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Smith wouldn’t let Wilson change plays at the line of scrimmage.

In recent days and weeks, reports have come out that the Steelers and Wilson will likely part ways and that the “door is open” for a deal with Fields to be the quarterback in 2025. But if Bradshaw has his way, neither would be the Steelers’ QB in 2025.

Who Bradshaw would have under center for the Steelers in 2025 remains unclear, but when the Hall of Famer speaks on the QB position, ears tend to perk up. He doesn’t want either one back in Pittsburgh, and that’s pretty telling.