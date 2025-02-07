‘Terrible Towels Will Certainly Be Making The Trip:’ Daniel Rooney Expects Ireland Game To Have Home Atmosphere

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be heading to Ireland for what will be a home game for the Steelers, and Daniel Martin Rooney, the great-grandson of Art Rooney who serves as the Steelers’ Director of Business Development and Strategy expressed that he feels that despite the game being overseas,it will be a home atmosphere.

“The Terrible Towels will certainly be making the trip across the pond to Croke Park, and really put Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation on display for all to see. We believe we have the best fanbase in football and we cannot wait for them to experience this international game,” via audio from 93.7 The Fan.

Rooney has been instrumental to getting a game in Ireland, and he talked about his aspirations for the Steelers playing in the country dating back to 2023. He said that Pittsburgh playing a game there is a “dream come true.”

“Truthfully a dream come true for our franchise.”

The Rooney Family history with Ireland runs deep, as the late Dan Rooney served as the United States Ambassador to Ireland under Barack Obama from 2009-2012. The Steelers have the global marketing rights for Ireland. It will be the team’s second time playing at Croke Park, as they played a preseason game against the Chicago Bears in 1997 at the stadium.

It will be the first international game for the Steelers since 2013, when they lost to the Minnesota Vikings in London. With the NFL expanding its global footprint and the international series expanding in recent years, it’s not a surprise that the Steelers will be heading back overseas. Ireland makes sense given the team’s desire to play in Ireland and the Rooney’s history with the country, and it will certainly be an event that’s full of Steelers fans, both who live in Ireland and who travel in for the game.

In addition to Pittsburgh’s game in Ireland, the NFL has also announced games in Madrid, Melbourne and London, and a game in Brazil is expected to be announced after the Eagles and Packers played in the country in 2024.