T.J. Watt Ranked Among PFF’s Top 10 Players Of 2024 Season

Despite a quiet season from his standards, at least from a sacks and pressures standpoint, Pittsburgh Steelers’ star outside linebacker T.J. Watt remains one of the league’s very best players.
On top of his first-team All-NFL honor from the Professional Football Writers of America and his second-team All-Pro accolade from the Associated Press, a Pro Bowl nod and leading the league in forced fumbles, Watt added another accolade to his 2024 resume: top 10 player in the NFL.
In Pro Football Focus’ Top 101 players rankings, Watt cracked the top 10, landing at No. 9, just ahead of Philadelphia Eagles’ running back Saquon Barkley and Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones.
“Watt turned in another excellent season, as he led all defensive linemen with a 90.3 run-defense grade. His 90.1 pass-rush grade placed him sixth among qualified edge defenders, as he racked up 57 pressures and 12 sacks across his 18 games played,” PFF writes of Watt in its Top 101 rankings. “He also tied for the NFL lead among all players with six forced fumbles, further accentuating the numerous ways that he can affect a game on any snap.”
Watt finished with 11.5 sacks on the season and just 57 pressures, playing 1,002 snaps defensively, including 599 snaps rushing the passer. The pressures were down, due in part, to the amount of attention teams paid him during the season, chipping him with tight ends and running backs, and sliding protection his way to negate him.
It led to quite a bit of frustration for Watt, who closed the season in very quiet fashion with back-to-back goose eggs on the stats sheet in the Week 18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and then the AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Though teams threw everything but the kitchen sink at him in pass protection, Watt remained a great run defender. The veteran outside linebacker led the NFL in forced fumbles with six, and on multiple occasions he was punching the football out of running backs and quarterbacks’ hands in the run game, leading to turnovers.
Down the stretch, Watt was dealing with injuries, too, battling through a thumb injury and an ankle injury, which might have hindered him just a bit. Now, entering the offseason, Watt needs to find a way to get back to being that truly dominant player week after week. It’ll start with being more comfortable moving around defensively to stop being a stationary target for opposing offenses.
For what it’s worth, in PFF’s Top 101 players, the top 5 included Baltimore Ravens’ running back Derrick Henry (No. 5), Cincinnati Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow (No. 4), Philadelphia Eagles’ LT Jordan Mailata (No. 3), Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett (No. 2) and Baltimore Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson (No. 1).
NFL MVP Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills ranked No. 6.