Super Bowl 59 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The final game of the 2024-2025 NFL season kicks off Sunday with Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Held in New Orleans, the game will see the Chiefs attempt to become the first three-peat champs in Super Bowl history while the Eagles look to avenge their loss from two years ago.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, their transactions and moves have been quiet this week. LBs Coach Aaron Curry remains the only known change, and the team hasn’t hired his replacement. There also haven’t been any reports of candidates the team is considering.

The biggest news of the week came out west with the Los Angeles Rams placing veteran WR Cooper Kupp on the trading block. No official reports have tied the Steelers to Kupp, but the team reportedly had interest last season before the Rams opted to keep him and make a playoff push. Pittsburgh will add a No. 2 receiver this offseason and Kupp could be their choice.

There’s been plenty of reporting on the relationship between OC Arthur Smith and QB Russell Wilson. A PPG article published Tuesday indicated Smith took away Wilson’s freedom at the line of scrimmage. A Wednesday interview from reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala refuted the notion, accusing it of coming from Wilson’s camp to make him look better. The truth likely falls somewhere in-between.

Of course, we’re here to cover whatever else happens this weekend. Thanks for hanging with us and enjoy the Big Game.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – For the final time this season, we’ll ask: who will win – the Chiefs or Eagles?

2 -Who is the Super Bowl MVP?

3 – Will the Eagles be penalized more than the Chiefs?

4 – Over/under 101.5 yards for RB Saquon Barkley?

5 – Who catches more passes: TE Travis Kelce or JuJu Smith-Schuster + Devonta Smith?

Tiebreaker: It’s just a wild guess but – predict the year the Steelers make their next Super Bowl.

Recap of 2024 Pro Bowl Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: 16 of 18 Steelers Depot respondents stated they will not be watching the Pro Bowl games. According to Front Office Sports, Pro Bowl viewership declined for the third year in a row. About 4.7 million people viewed the Sunday games on ABC, ESPN, and Disney XD. That’s an 18 percent decrease from last year. The last time a football game was part of the Pro Bowl in 2022, 6.7 million folks viewed the game. Might be time to stick a fork in it. Unless they make a dramatic improvement to the format.

Question 2: A similar majority stated Pro Bowl alternates should not count toward their official career resume. They’ve watered down the Pro Bowl, so any alternates further degrade the gravitas of a Pro Bowl designation. The NFL should go back to 2023 or further and revise the record books accordingly. A respondent pointed out that a backup quarterback; Tyler Huntley is a Pro Bowler when he started just four games in 2022.

Question 3: Art Rooney II’s comments were received on par with a wet fart by Steelers Depot respondents. On a scale of 1-10, the median score was 2. The highest mark was a 6, but most scores hovered between 1 and 3.

Question 4: 15 of 18 respondents acknowledge the Chiefs and Eagles as the two best teams in the NFL this year. Though several people mentioned NFL officials in their comments.

Question 5: The overwhelming sentiment towards Kenny Pickett winning a Super Bowl ring is indifference. The closest response to anger was one respondent saying he’d be “mildly annoyed.” Five said they’d be happy for him.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Watching Pro Bowl? Pro Bowl Alternates Count? Art Rooney II Comment Scale Chiefs Eagles Best Teams Happy or Angry Pickett Ring SD Consensus No No 2 Yes Indifferent Correct Answers Your Call Your Call Your Call Your Call Your Call

All of these questions were your call. The Pro Bowl is not popular. And even bringing games back probably would not revive the game(s). Art Rooney II is not very popular. But nothing a couple deep playoff runs would not cure.

Although the Steelers season is over, there will be a lot to ponder including which of the 17 unrestricted free agents should be re-signed, draft speculation, and other personnel moves. Hope you all continue responding to the Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions as we progress toward the 2025 season.