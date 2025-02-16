Steelers Use Darnell Washington ‘Like They’re Afraid He’s Gonna Break’ (And Must Stop), Beat Writer Says

From Year 1 to Year 2, Steelers TE Darnell Washington saw his targets increase by 150 percent. His receptions increased by 171 percent, his yardage by 228, and he actually caught a touchdown pass. Of course, as a rookie, he only caught seven passes on 10 targets for 61 yards. When working with such small numbers, it’s not hard to take a quite considerable leap in production.

Yet it’s not hard to imagine that this is already near the plateau for Pittsburgh’s big man. When the Steelers drafted Darnell Washington, HC Mike Tomlin billed him as a sixth lineman. Granted, Washington did that himself before the draft, but Tomlin ran with it and drafted him under that notion. While he allowed for his receiving ability, ESPN Steelers beat writer Brooke Pryor believes they are doing him a disservice.

“The Steelers play with Darnell Washington like they’re afraid he’s gonna break. Or they’re afraid that he’s gonna be exposed as not as good as they think he is,” she said on the Locked on Steelers podcast. “They’re like, ‘Well, we can’t give him too much exposure. What if this is the time that he drops the pass?’ It feels like there was just hesitancy to let him do what he does. That’s why they’re not throwing to him more. It’s like he’s delicate. Maybe he is, but it’s like when you get a nice candle, and you’re afraid to burn it.”

As Pryor alludes to, fragility is potentially a real concern. The only reason the Steelers were able to draft Washington in the late third round was that teams had concerns about his knees. After his rookie season, multiple beat writers suggested the Steelers consider him not long for the NFL.

Darnell Washington played with NFL rookie record holder Brock Bowers at Georgia, so it’s no surprise that he didn’t see many targets before the Steelers drafted him. Now, in Pittsburgh, he is the second receiving option at tight end behind Pat Freiermuth. And considering even Freiermuth doesn’t see enough targets, it’s no surprise Washington is underutilized. Except for that time that he was getting even more targets.

The Steelers’ run-first identity is part of the story. They were only among a handful of teams to attempt fewer than 500 passes in 2024. That Washington saw 25 of them is no small feat when only one player cracked 100 targets. Pat Freiermuth played all 17 games and didn’t even hit 80 targets.

One can certainly argue that the Steelers were overly enamored with establishing the run last season. That was especially the case when the run would simply not establish. In such situations, it would have behooved them to take advantage of their heavy personnel by actually throwing to their tight ends. After all, it’s not like Darnell Washington can’t make plays.