Steelers Unlikely To ‘Regret’ Letting Najee Harris Hit Free Agency, Florio Believes

“I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia.” Those were the words that New York Giants owner John Mara said to GM Joe Schoen last offseason in front of HBO’s cameras for the inaugural offseason version of Hard Knocks. That moment will go down in history now that the Eagles, powered by a 2,000-yard rushing season from Saquon Barkley, won the Super Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make with RB Najee Harris this offseason. Could it lead to a similar level of regret this time next year?
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio laid out the 2025 RB market, and said Harris is the most accomplished back hitting unrestricted free agency this year. But that might speak to the overall strength (or lack thereof) of this free agent running back group. Florio doesn’t think Harris is as likely to make the Steelers regret moving on from him.
“Despite the lessons learned last year by, most notably, the Giants, the Steelers seem to be inclined to let Najee Harris walk away,” Florio said via NFL on NBC’s YouTube. “Now look, Najee Harris brings a fire, an energy, a determination. He gets the tough yards. He runs between the tackles. He is a very good running back, but this is the closest thing we’re gonna see in 2025 of a repeat of last year, and I don’t think Harris will be as likely to make the Steelers regret their decision as Barkley, [Derrick] Henry, and [Josh] Jacobs may have made their former teams regret theirs.”
Barkley wasn’t the only back who saw success after a change of scenery. Henry had an excellent season with the Baltimore Ravens and Jacobs with the Green Bay Packers. Barkley was just the best example due to his massive increase in production from even his second-best NFL season.
In 2023, Barkley had 962 rushing yards in 14 games with 10 total TDs while facing a difficult task of just 1.9 yards per attempt before contact. That number literally doubled behind the stellar Eagles o-line in 2024, so he was gaining 3.8 yards per attempt before contact in 2024. It’s probably no surprise that he had his best season under those circumstances.
Is Harris going to become the next 2,000-yard rusher? I doubt it. He doesn’t have that same type of explosive athleticism to gain the chunk yardage necessary to get there, but he could absolutely enjoy a much better season than any of the four he had in Pittsburgh if he’s put in a good situation.
Believe it or not, Harris’ yards before contact actually improved from 2023 to 2024. In order, he had figures of 1.7, 2.1, 1.6, and 1.9 yards before contact per attempt in his career, and he still managed over 1,000 rushing yards every season.
The unfortunate part is, the Steelers drafted Harris to fix the running game in 2021, but they did so with an abysmal offensive line in place. Two o-line overhauls later, and they might finally be inching toward better play in the trenches just in time for Harris to depart in free agency.
Harris’ departure isn’t a given. At least one notable Steelers insider believes there is a better chance than not that he stays, but that’s hard to believe given the loaded RB group in the 2025 NFL Draft.