Steelers Take Rising WR In Lance Zierlein’s First 2025 Mock Draft

NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein dropped his first mock draft today, and he has the Steelers taking Texas WR Matthew Golden. Golden was also Pittsburgh’s selection in Daniel Jeremiah’s first mock draft, which came out last week.

Golden’s 2024 season helped his draft stock rise. He emerged as a favorite target of Texas QB Quinn Ewers, hauling in 58 receptions for 987 yards and an SEC-high nine receiving touchdowns. It was Golden’s first season with the Longhorns, as he spent the first two years of his career at Houston, where he totaled 76 receptions for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“Golden can line up inside or outside,” Zierlein wrote. “He took a big step forward as a playmaker in 2024 and would give the Steelers a drama-free option at wideout.”

Having someone who can line up inside or outside will be valuable for the Steelers. They still don’t have a true No. 2 outside receiver on the roster, and while they could look to free agency to acquire one, having someone like Golden who can be a playmaker and line up all over the field is important. While Calvin Austin III took steps forward in 2024 and Roman Wilson is also another option in the slot, adding someone who’s slot-capable is still a good idea to bolster the overall passing attack.

Golden’s ability to create separation off the line of scrimmage and get open is one of his better traits, and he could be a nice pairing with George Pickens, if the Steelers opt to keep Pickens this offseason. While Pickens can continue to serve as a deep threat — and he has improved working underneath — Golden is a great route runner and possesses top-end speed. He can help thrive as an option underneath and create yards after the catch.

Matthew Golden releases pic.twitter.com/aKFE3NgyUS — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) January 21, 2025

Golden also has some experience on special teams, as he had two kick return touchdowns during his time at Houston and returned 14 punts for Texas last season.

In his scouting report, Jim Hester compared Golden to Greg Jennings and gave him a Year 1 quality starter grade. While the Steelers have other needs to address in the draft, namely the defensive line and the secondary, grabbing a high-upside receiver who can contribute immediately in the first round would be a nice get, especially with Pittsburgh’s passing attack faltering down the stretch in 2024.

Free agency will be telling as far as how the Steelers attack their roster. If they sign a quality veteran free agent receiver, it may not be as high of a priority in the first round. But Matthew Golden is a talented player with a lot of upside, and he would be a very nice addition for a team that’s had a need at receiver for the past few years.