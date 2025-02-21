Steelers Sign TE Donald Parham Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed TE Donald Parham Jr. to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t announced. That information will likely become known next week and Dave Bryan notes it’s likely a veteran benefit structure.

The Donald Parham Jr. one-year contract is likely a VBD deal totaling $1.17M with a decreased cap charge of $1.03M. No guaranteed money, likely. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 21, 2025

Parham spent 2020-2023 with the Los Angeles Chargers, recording 27 receptions for 285 yards and four touchdowns in his final season with the team. Notable for his rare size at 6083, 240 pounds coming out of college, he spent 2024 on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad after being released by the Chargers in August.

He’ll add tight end depth to the Steelers. With size similar to Darnell Washington, he could function as an in-line blocker and seam threat. Parham brings a different profile than Connor Heyward, who is used more like an H-back, while veteran MyCole Pruitt is a pending free agent and unlikely to return after battling knee injuries throughout 2024.

Undrafted out of Stetson in 2019, Parham was originally signed by the Detroit Lions. He then spent time with the Washington Redskins later that year and the spring league Dallas Renegades before latching on with the Chargers in 2020 where he gained his first regular-season snaps.

While with the Renegades, Parham caught a 65-yard touchdown from ex-Steelers QB Landry Jones.

Landry Jones to Donald Parham for a 65-yard touchdown pic.twitter.com/fBvYQvARrl — Arif Hasan, but NFL 🏈 (@ArifHasanNFL) February 23, 2020

And here’s just one of his 2023 scores with the Chargers, proving to be a goal-line threat. Nine of his 11 career touchdowns have come inside the red zone, including seven inside the 10-yard line.

a second serving of chicken parm 📺 | @nflonfox pic.twitter.com/60qMMxZKSS — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 24, 2023

Per Pro Football Focus, he lined up as an in-line tight end for 301 snaps in 2023 with another 112 coming in the slot and 45 out wide.

Donald Parham drew buzz with his Pro Day workout, running a 4.68 40-time with a 38.5-inch vertical and 10’5″ broad jump.

Pat Freiermuth and Washington will remain the Steelers’ top two tight ends. Freiermuth had a consistent 2024 season while Washington made big strides as a blocker.