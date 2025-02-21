Steelers Should Push ‘Everything In The Middle Of The Table’ To Keep Justin Fields, Says Bryant McFadden

Who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback in 2025? They have multiple veteran options, like Aaron Rodgers or Sam Darnold. However, they could also run things back with one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. It sounds like that’s an avenue they’re going to explore. Former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden believes the Steelers should do everything they can to retain Fields.

“If I’m the Pittsburgh Steelers, I’m pushing everything in the middle of the table to try to go get that 25-year-old athletic, mobile, gifted quarterback, to be able to fit right back into your organization,” McFadden said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “A guy who’s shown an ability to be successful.

“Remember, he was 4-2 in that six-game stretch. Just build around him instead of trying to hand the keys back off to Russell Wilson.”

McFadden’s suggestion doesn’t sound awful. While Fields has his flaws, he wasn’t terrible for the Steelers last year. If they support him with better pieces on offense, he could see more success. Having a full offseason with the team could help Fields, too.

Bringing him back also sounds more appealing than giving Wilson another shot. Fields was benched for Wilson, but the older quarterback wasn’t incredible during his starts. While Wilson’s veteran leadership was appreciated, he wasn’t the same player on the field. His lack of athleticism often put the Steelers in bad positions.

Fields is also probably a better fit for Arthur Smith’s offense. Smith has been successful working with mobile quarterbacks in the past. Ryan Tannehill and Marcus Mariota are a few examples, and Fields is more explosive than both of them. There isn’t a better athlete available for the Steelers to sign at quarterback. That doesn’t mean everything, but it might separate Fields from the pack.

At this point, Fields probably isn’t going to reach the potential he had coming out of college. It doesn’t seem like he’s the Steelers’ long-term answer at quarterback. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t be a solid bridge option for them. In the right situation, Fields could help the Steelers win a playoff game.

Fields shouldn’t cost much to keep, either. With the options available, bringing him back just seems to make sense. He might struggle or take a step back, but there’s no perfect quarterback option for the Steelers. In the short-term, they might be better off sticking with Fields.