Steelers Ranked Dead Last In CBS Sports Ranking Of 2024 Playoff Teams Most Likely To Win Next Year’s Super Bowl

After a disappointing end to the 2024 season that once again resulted in a blowout playoff loss, the Pittsburgh Steelers are back to the drawing board. The ultimate goal is always to win the Super Bowl, but that seems very far away.

With only two teams remaining from the 14-team NFL playoffs, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin penned an article ranking how likely it was for each of the 12 losing playoff teams to make the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Unsurprisingly, Pittsburgh was ranked dead last at 12.

“Mike Tomlin can coach just about any roster to the playoffs,” wrote Benjamin. Can he win there anymore? Not if their offensive philosophy and weaponry don’t adapt for modern times. Even worse: They’re essentially back to Square 1 at quarterback unless an incumbent prospect like Justin Fields makes major strides.”

It is hard to argue with Benjamin’s ranking. Next year, either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields will likely be the quarterback for the Steelers. While I have argued for the Steelers to bring back Fields over Wilson, neither will move the needle and make the Steelers a Super Bowl contender.

In 2025, the NFL is all about the quarterback position. If you have one, you can win it all. If you don’t, you better be turning over every stone to try and find one. Steelers owner Art Rooney II even said in his recent media tour that the team will be looking to draft a quarterback in the next two drafts. That is not a ringing endorsement of either Fields or Wilson. Unfortunately, there isn’t even a better option in free agency. Fields or Wilson are the two best options, but even with them, Pittsburgh is likely looking at the same result: sneaking into the playoffs and getting their doors blown off.

Next year, the Steelers will aim for a Super Bowl. However, unless Fields takes a huge leap or Wilson regains his peak form (both are unlikely), the Steelers will be a long shot to lift the Lombardi Trophy.