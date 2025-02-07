Steelers Purported 2025 Draft Hat Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the No. 21 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and we now know what the player who the team drafts will be wearing when he’s selected. Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Life got an exclusive look at the 2025 draft caps ahead of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, and Pittsburgh’s cap has been revealed.

It’s a fairly simplistic design, with the team’s logo under the word Steelers and above Pittsburgh, Pa. written in gold on a black background. The hat features a gold brim, and an image of the Roberto Clemente Bridge is also on the right side of the cap.

The hats are New Era brand, and every hat has the same flowery-looking outline on the brim of the cap, so it must be some part of the hat design. Each team’s cap seems to be designed in the same style, with each having a logo of something that resembles some part of the team or city. For example, the Vikings’ draft hat has a Norse helmet while the Ravens logo has a crab on the side, a nod to Baltimore’s signature dish.

While these haven’t been officially announced, there’s no good reason to lie about team’s draft caps. Unless design changes are made between now and the draft, it’s a safe bet this will be the cap that Steelers draftees will be wearing.

Fans will likely have an opportunity to purchase the hats ahead of draft day, as has been the case in the past. With how bad the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Spring Training hats are, it’s nice to have at least some simplicity and a decent design for the Steelers’ draft hats.

While the hat reveal tells us that we’re getting close to draft season, what’s really going to matter is the player wearing the hat. Pittsburgh has a number of needs to address this offseason, including defensive line, wide receiver and cornerback. The team should have a good choice of options at all those positions.

With the Steelers looking to get back into contention, they must draft a player who looks good in a helmet more than a hat.