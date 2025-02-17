Steelers Prepared To ‘Move On To Plan B’ If Justin Fields Exceeds Their Price, Kaboly Believes

Do the Steelers prefer Russell Wilson or Justin Fields at quarterback? At this point, it seems to depend on who you ask, and on what day. We are still a few weeks out from free agency, but they would like to have something done by then. Nothing happens in a vacuum, though, so they have to talk numbers first.

An increasing number of people prefer Fields as the Steelers’ first option. He is much younger and more athletic than the 36-year-old Wilson, who led a five-game losing streak. But most also feel Wilson will command more money in free agency. So what is the sweet spot for Fields price-wise, and how much is too much? Mark Kaboly of The Athletic doesn’t see GM Omar Khan writing any blank checks.

“The Steelers will have a number, and if it pretty much exceeds that, they’ll move on to Plan B. And I still think Russell Wilson’s a solid Plan B”, he said on 93.7 The Fan over the weekend about Justin Fields. He also estimated a potential two-year deal in the $25-30 million range. “You might have to overpay a little bit early to prevent him from going and seeing him hit free agency”.

Kaboly on a personal level is firmly in the Justin Fields camp, and believes the Steelers prefer him. But he has also made it clear that they haven’t dismissed Russell Wilson as an option. So if Fields wants more than they are willing to pay, and Wilson is playing ball, that could be the determining variable. “I think that’s what they would want, but I don’t think they’re gonna overpay him”, he said.

The Chicago Bears drafted Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Steelers acquired him last offseason and with him the right to his fifth-year option. They rightfully declined the option, which still wouldn’t look like a bargain today, but they still have a decision to make.

This is, of course, Fields’ first opportunity to hit the open market, assuming the Steelers allow it. And he is arguably in the strongest bargaining position he has had throughout his career. Due to injury,, he had the opportunity to start the first six games of the Steelers’ season.

During that time, he led them to a 4-2 record. Even if the scoring output didn’t rival the best offenses in the league, he played sound football. Largely gone were the mistakes that encouraged the Bears to trade him in the first place. Most believe the Steelers restricted him somewhat, and perhaps he played a risk-averse style not wanting to give the team any reason to pull the plug on him prematurely.

Should he re-sign with the Steelers, especially if he doesn’t test free agency, the circumstances will be different. Last year, Justin Fields had little say in the matter. The Bears chose to trade him, though they let him influence his destination. Unless the Steelers franchise tag him, they can’t stop him from testing the open market if he wants to.