Steelers Paired With Ohio State Standout In Cynthia Frelund’s First Mock Draft

“Strong and can fight through press coverage? Yes, please! Buckeye wideouts tend to be good route runners, and Egbuka lives up to that reputation,” Frelund writes of the selection for the Steelers.

Egbuka has been a popular name throughout the pre-draft process for the Steelers, due in large part to their need at the position. It’s much more than that, though. He’s a good blocking WR that plays physical and with an edge. He’s a good route runner, too, and is dynamic after the catch.

Though he played the majority of his snaps at Ohio State in the slot, Egbuka is a receiver who can play inside and outside. He understands pace and spacing within routes, too, and is tough as nails. Overall, Egbuka profiles as a good fit in Pittsburgh.

One thing that has stood out over the years with Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka is his work as a blocker. Buckeyes never hesitated to use him in the box as a run blocker. Has the willingness and toughness to do so. Landed a key block that helped spring Quinshon Judkins last night… pic.twitter.com/1iZ5FX5LCw — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 21, 2025

During his career at Ohio State, Egbuka produced two 1,000-yard seasons, thriving as the No. 2 for the Buckeyes with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith as the No. 1s.

Egbuka, who is from Washington, was a 5-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class who was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Washington before heading to Ohio State. All he did at Ohio State was put up 205 career receptions to set the program record, with 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns.

In program history filled with great players and NFL receivers, Egbuka was one of just two Ohio State receivers to ever have two 1,000-yard seasons in their career, too. He plays the game the right way, doesn’t bring a diva attitude, and is willing to do whatever is asked of him.

The Steelers need that at the WR position once again.