Steelers Open To Re-Signing CB Donte Jackson

After a one-year trial run with CB Donte Jackson, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be signing up for another round. After leading the team with five interceptions, GM Omar Khan kept the door open to re-sign him.

“We’ve had a conversation with Donte,” Khan said Tuesday at the NFL Combine. “It was a good experience with Donte. He got the ball back for us a lot. If I’m not mistaken, I think it was seven times with the interceptions and the fumble recoveries. But he’s a free agent, so again, options are on the table. All options on the table.”

Not only were Jackson’s five interceptions most on the team, they were a career-best for him. As Khan noted, he finished the year with even more takeaways, recovering a fumble to give him six for the season. Acquired in the trade that sent WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, Jackson played solid football ahead of the bye week and served as a key complement opposite No. 1 corner Joey Porter Jr.

But injuries and regression hampered Jackson the rest of the way. Battling shoulder and back problems, he struggled on the field and frankly, struggled to see the field. From Weeks 11-18, he sat out two games and was unable to finish several others. As noted in our defensive charting, he allowed a QB rating of 104.4 post-bye, a stark contrast to the impressive numbers he posted prior.

Donte Jackson has expressed a desire to return and with good reason. Joining Pittsburgh led to the first NFL winning season and playoff berth of his career even if it was marred by a five-game losing streak and Wild Card loss. It was a measure of success and stability he hadn’t experienced before, suffering through coaching changes and miserable seasons in Carolina.

With a strong cornerback market, the Steelers would be wise to explore those other options Khan referenced. The New York Jets’ D.J. Reed, San Francisco’s Charvarius Ward, and Los Angeles Chargers’ Asante Samuel Jr., would all serve as clear upgrades and give Pittsburgh a pair of formidable cornerbacks. All three will cost far more than Jackson but are arguably worth the price, especially given the Steelers’ massive amount of cap space.