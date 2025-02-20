Steelers Need More Offensive Linemen, Labriola Believes

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers have made heavy offensive line investments under GM Omar Khan, there’s still more work to do. The starting five might be coming into focus but with multiple pending free agents, depth will need to be addressed. That’s how Steelers.com editor Bob Labriola views the o-line.

“The Steelers look to have 5 starting-caliber offensive linemen, and injuries rarely allow 5 to be enough over the course of a full season,” he wrote in his latest Asked and Answered for the team website. “The Steelers don’t have a surplus of offensive linemen, and right now I believe it’s easy to make the case they don’t have enough offensive linemen.”

It’s a fair point. On paper, the Steelers have a starting five even under the safe assumptions that OT Dan Moore Jr. and OG James Daniels are playing elsewhere in 2025: Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick, and Troy Fautanu. What’s behind them is harder to map out. At tackle, there’s few options with Moore and even veteran Calvin Anderson unrestricted free agents. There’s Dylan Cook, brought back on a Futures deal, but he had a disappointing second year with the Steelers beginning the season on injured reserve and ending it on the practice squad.

Spencer Anderson is the top backup. His versatility is a plus with the ability to play everything but left tackle. But he alone can’t solve all of the Steelers’ depth concerns.

Pittsburgh can solve it in a couple ways. Re-signing Nate Herbig to a cheap one-year deal makes sense to serve as a backup center/guard. Signing a veteran offensive tackle in free agency also has merit. Not only as depth but to potentially mentor and push Broderick Jones, a third-year player entering a critical season with an expected move back to left tackle. Reuniting with Kelvin Beachum still seems sensible as anything.

Drafting the position can’t be out of the question, either. The Steelers went all in on offensive line help last year in part because they anticipated the future and losing Daniels after 2024. The same could apply to Seumalo, a free agent after 2025, and Pittsburgh has no obvious in-house replacement. Another Day 3 pick on a guard will give them another option.

As last year showed, the ideal starting five can quickly change. Pittsburgh had six different o-line combinations over its first seven weeks before the unit stayed healthy down the stretch. Depth is key and hard to come by along the offensive line where talent is scarce and every team is searching to add help. The Steelers’ depth proved useful a year ago and they must find themselves in the same situation in 2025 to protect whoever is playing quarterback.