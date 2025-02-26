Steelers Named Potential Fit For Jaire Alexander

Throughout the offseason, most of the trade talk has something to do with the quarterback position. However, one big name on the other side of the ball found himself in trade rumors on Wednesday. It was reported that Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers is now on the trade block. The Steelers have a need at the cornerback position, so Alexander could make sense.

CBS Sports seems to think so. Cody Benjamin wrote about his top five fits for Alexander, and the Steelers came in third.

“The Packers and Steelers just struck a deal for Preston Smith during the 2024 season, and they have reason to reconnect here,” Benjamin wrote. “Pittsburgh has young standout Joey Porter Jr. at corner but could still use a proven counterpart, and with more than $60 million in projected salary cap space, money wouldn’t necessarily be an issue. Jaire Alexander’s feisty play style would fit right into the Steelers’ culture.”

The Packers and Steelers have been trade partners recently. At the trade deadline a few months ago, Pittsburgh acquired defensive lineman Preston Smith from Green Bay. It wasn’t a major move, but the front offices have familiarity with each other.

Cornerback might not be the most pressing need on the roster, but it remains a need nonetheless. As Benjamin mentions, the Steelers have one building block at the position in Joey Porter Jr. Aside from him, though, it gets murky. Beanie Bishop Jr. had some good moments as an undrafted free agent last year, but it’s just him and Cory Trice Jr. who are currently set to start at the position alongside Porter.

Some differ on whether free agency or the draft is the best route to address the position. Both of those classes are solid this year, but could Alexander be a better solution? NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport pointed out that Alexander’s contract is tradable.

Jaire Alexander’s contract, which was front-loaded, has just two years and $37M left — very tradable. GM Brian Gutekunst said “we’ll see” when asked if Alexander will be on the team. “We’re working through that. He certainly could be. But we’ll work through that as we go.” https://t.co/4iFqbRbhVV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2025

That comes out to an average annual value of $18.5 million per year, over the next two years. That’s not a bad contract at all. Alexander is still in his prime and is playing good football.

Of course, the Packers’ asking price will matter greatly here. Still, it’s a move the Steelers should consider. They’d be getting two years of one of the better cornerbacks in the game, and depending on the contracts handed out in free agency, it could end up being a bargain. It would give the Steelers an excellent pair at the position with Alexander and Porter. It would also take the need for a cornerback off the table, allowing the Steelers to focus on other positions in the draft. For now, it’s just something to keep an eye on.