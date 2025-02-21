Article

Steelers Named One Of Best Landing Spots For Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Posted on
Jalen Milroe Steelers Senior Bowl Quarterbacks

With a major need at quarterback and no clear answer in free agency or via trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers could look to the 2025 NFL Draft to try and find a long-term answer to a question that has plagued them since the end of the Ben Roethlisberger era.

That long-term answer could be Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who brings a blend of athleticism and power to the position as a dual-threat weapon. Though opinion is split on Milroe as an NFL quarterback due to some shaky mechanics and accuracy issues, there is no denying his ability with the football in his hands, making him a dynamic weapon.

Where he fits in the NFL remains a major question though. For CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell, that fit could be in Pittsburgh. In a piece highlighting the five best landings spots for Milroe in the 2025 NFL Draft, Podell placed the Steelers at No. 5.

“There’s no doubt the Pittsburgh Steelers will pursue a veteran quarterback in some capacity with head coach Mike Tomlin under fire for another playoff letdown and both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields set to hit free agency in March. Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers, bringing back Wilson or bringing back Fields, they’ll have a bridge QB,” Podell writes. “That could make the Steelers a decent place for Milroe to begin his NFL maturation, especially working with an offensive coordinator like Arthur Smith who loves the ground game.”

Milroe seems to be a divisive name at the quarterback position in what is a down quarterback class in the draft. Outside of Miami (Fla.)’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, there’ no surefire first-round quarterbacks. Ohio State’s Will Howard is very intriguing, as is Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, but neither are generating much franchise QB-caliber buzz.

Neither is Milroe, to be fair, but he has elite traits that teams tend to bet on at the position.

Milroe is listed at 6-2, 201 pounds and has a strong right arm and is a dynamic weapon with the football in his hands as a runner. He put up some impressive numbers in his career, throwing for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns across two full seasons as a starter. He completed 64.3% of his passes, too, but he threw 20 interceptions, including 11 in 2024.

Milroe added 1,577 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, including 726 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. He also finished sixth in Heisman voting in 2023.

The traits are very intriguing, but there are so many questions about him. In his Milroe scouting report for Steelers Depot, Alex Kozora called him a physically gifted quarterback who would fit in a vertical system airing it out. However, Kozora noted that Milroe has a lot to work on regarding the details and nuances of the position.

“Overall, Milroe is a physically gifted quarterback who will fit best in a vertical system. One that allows him to air the ball out downfield. But regarding the details and minutia of the position, he’s got a lot to work on. In that sense, he reminds me of a Jameis Winston. A gun-slinger type and likeable in the locker room but hard to trust over a long season,” Kozora writes regarding Milroe.

On Thursday during his pre-Combine conference call with the media, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah stated that Milroe would be a good fit in Pittsburgh if paired with Justin Fields in Arthur Smith’s scheme. That could allow the Steelers to be more physical on the ground and give defenses more headaches within the run game with the quarterback mobility aspect.

“If the Steelers did decide to re-sign Justin Fields and make him their quarterback going forward, I wouldn’t mind marrying [Jalen] Milroe up with him,” Jeremiah said. “If you got Milroe in potentially, like, the third round, and you wanna be a physical, pound-it team, having Milroe develop behind Fields would be kind of fun to just really go all in on that approach.”

On paper, there seems to be a fit with Milroe. But realistically it depends on what the Steelers do this offseason at quarterback, whether that’s re-signing Russell Wilson or Justin Fields or pursuing another name at the position. If it’s Fields or Wilson, waiting and landing Milroe on Day 2 of the draft depending on where he falls to could be a feasible path for the Steelers, giving them a chance to get a do-over on passing on Jalen Hurts in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top