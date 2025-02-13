Steelers Must Target Pat Freiermuth More, Beat Writer Argues: ‘All The Tools To Be A Travis Kelce’

The Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 committed to TE Pat Freiermuth as a building block of their future. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, he signed a four-year extension worth $48.4 million. If the Steelers didn’t get $12.1 million worth out of him this season, though, they only have themselves to blame.

Despite playing a career-high 776 snaps across 17 games, Freiermuth saw just 78 targets all season. He was very efficient when targeted, catching 83.3 percent, or 65 receptions. With that he gained 653 yards and scored seven touchdowns, matching a career high. Yet for many, it feels like there is still so much more meat on the bone.

“I think that Pat Freiermuth is their best, most consistent offensive weapon”, Brooke Pryor of ESPN argued on the Locked on Steelers podcast. “To me, he has all the tools to be a Travis Kelce, to be a George Kittle. But use him! Use him more, scheme him open. The number of times that I felt like I saw Russ [Wilson] not see him was so frustrating. He can be your security blanket. Use him. Target him. I don’t think that his lack of involvement and lack of production this year when there were lacks was his fault”.

Part of the issue with Freiermuth’s usage was the simple fact that the Steelers didn’t throw a lot. They were one of only four teams that attempted fewer than 500 passes last season. The last time they had fewer attempts was in 2010, when Ben Roethlisberger was suspended for the first four games. And they still threw more than they ran that year—they just ran very few plays.

Given the contract the Steelers signed Pat Freiermuth to, it’s reasonable to assume that they agree there is more he can give as an offensive weapon. Leaguewide, his contract slots in just behind Cole Kmet and ahead of Dalton Schultz in the top 10 tight ends.

Many thought Freiermuth would be in for a big year receiving in 2024, for multiple reasons. For one thing, new OC Arthur Smith uses tight ends a lot. On top of that, they also traded WR Diontae Johnson and never really replaced him. Instead of those targets being redistributed, though, they largely turned into runs.

It is probably an exaggeration to put Pat Freiermuth in the same category as Travis Kelce and George Kittle, though. Kelce and Kittle are likely destined for the Hall of Fame, while Freiermuth is merely on the cusp of the Pro Bowl. And the Pro Bowl is easier to make than ever, while the Hall of Fame is harder than ever.

Even if he might not be the cream of the crop, there is wide consensus that the Steelers can and should be doing more with Freiermuth. Will that be one of their philosophical priorities to revisit offensively this offseason?