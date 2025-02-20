Steelers ‘More Likely’ To Address Cornerback In Free Agency Than Draft, Fittipaldo Says

As is becoming common, the Steelers are facing potentially significant turnover at cornerback this offseason yet again. Among their free agents are starter Donte Jackson and nickel Cameron Sutton. While they may re-sign the former, the latter figures to be a non-starter—in more ways than one.

The Steelers retain Joey Porter Jr. at their top cornerback spot under contract, but questions mount after that. Currently, they are projecting a starting lineup that includes Cory Trice Jr. and Beanie Bishop Jr. The latter was their starting nickel for the first half of last season, and he did intercept four passes. The second half of the season, though, indicated a level of discomfort with him in a full-time role. So, how do they address it in the coming months?

“Typically, corner is a position that they would address in free agency or trades”, Ray Fittipaldo said of the Steelers’ typical plans on the North Shore Drive podcast. “They’ve done that a lot in recent years, thinking back. Donte Jackson, Ahkello Witherspoon. That seems to be a position where they’re more likely to address in trade and free agency rather than draft and develop”.

The Steelers’ first major foray into cornerback free agency was with Joe Haden in 2017. They signed Steven Nelson in free agency two years later, and the two made a quality tandem. Fittipaldo named some of the other key parties, but we could also mention trades for Brandon Boykin, Justin Gilbert, and William Jackson III.

Arguably, the Steelers have been more willing to lean on veterans at cornerback because of their own failings. During Mike Tomlin’s tenure, they have not had great success developing at the position. Sometimes, it was misfortune marred by poor decisions, such as when they settled for Artie Burns after missing out on drafting Jackson. Senquez Golson had terrible injury luck but seemed like a reach on draft day.

The only cornerbacks the Steelers have had much organic success with under Tomlin are William Gay, Keenan Lewis, Cortez Allen, Cameron Sutton, and Joey Porter Jr. And I’m sure you’ll see in the comments that there is some disagreement even on some of those names.

But what about Curtis Brown and Doran Grant, and Justin Layne? It’s hard to blame the Steelers if they prefer to scout on the veteran market at cornerback, given their history. And perhaps they need to start doing that at wide receiver, too.