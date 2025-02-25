Steelers Land Potential ‘Perfect Solution’ WR Emeka Egbuka In Mel Kiper’s Latest Mock Draft

Needing to address the wide receiver position in a major way this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves connected to a number of receivers in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft, particularly in the first round.

Names like Missouri’s Luther Burden III and Texas’ Matthew Golden continue to be talked about as ideal fits for the Steelers at No. 21 overall in the first round, but time and time again there’s always one name that keeps coming back up.

That would be Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka. On Tuesday morning ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest mock draft, and in it at No. 21 overall he paired the Steelers with Egbuka. Interestingly enough, Egbuka was the first receiver off the board in Kiper’s mock, and just one of two WRs in the first round, with Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan going No. 22 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I personally still have McMillan ranked ahead of Egbuka, but there is a lot of buzz around the latter in the NFL right now. Scouts love his route running, sure hands and approach to the game,” Kiper writes regarding the selection of Egbuka for the Steelers in his latest mock draft. “He’s coming off an 81-catch, 1,011-yard, 10-touchdown season, and he’d fit perfectly opposite George Pickens in Pittsburgh. Pickens was the only Steelers receiver over 550 receiving yards this past season.

“It doesn’t really matter who is playing quarterback for them next season if they can’t give that passer more options in the offense. And if Egbuka runs well this week, he might be the perfect solution.”

My guy @MelKiperESPN has dropped his Mock 2.0 as the combine begins. Picks 1-32: https://t.co/DJzOxSvA2c — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 25, 2025

Egbuka has been a popular name throughout the pre-draft process for the Steelers, due in large part to their need at the position. It’s much more than that, though. He’s a good blocking WR who plays physical and with an edge. He’s a good route runner, too, and is dynamic after the catch.

During his time in Columbus, Egbuka put up 205 career receptions to set the program record with 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He brings the right mentality to the position, too, one that helped Ohio State win time and time again during his tenure. Despite being a five-star recruit, Egbuka was unselfish, all about the team and played his role perfectly, not worried about touches or his production.

The Steelers could really use that at the receiver position moving forward.

Though he played the majority of his college snaps in the slot, Egbuka can play inside and outside. He understands pace and spacing within routes and is tough as nails. That all just sounds like a Steeler, doesn’t it?

He’s been a popular name so far in the pre-draft process, and that’s sure to heat up this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, where the Steelers will likely have a formal meeting with him.