Steelers Land Long Corner, Playmaking Receiver In New Two-Round Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ pre-draft process is in full swing. Head coach Mike Tomlin, members of his coaching staff, and the front office have been at the Senior Bowl this week, so the team is hard at work evaluating prospects to help bolster the team in the upcoming draft.

And that also means we are in peak mock draft season. And on Friday, Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers teamed up on the NFL Stock Exchange YouTube channel to drop a full two-round mock. Sikkema handled the drafting duties for the Steelers, and he added reinforcements to both sides of the ball, starting with Missouri WR Luther Burden III with the 21st overall pick.

“Burden would, in my opinion, lead the Steelers in every receiving category next year,” said Sikkema. “Even with George Pickens, who I like… If they had Luther Burden, doesn’t even matter what quarterback’s on this team, he would lead the Steelers in basically every receiving category next year as a rookie. I think he’s a stud and a YAC king, and I think that’ll continue at the NFL level.”

Steelers Depot’s Steven Pavelka highlighted Burden’s playmaking ability with the ball in his hand in his scouting report. Pavelka used the word “special” multiple times to describe Burden’s playmaking ability. The Steelers certainly could use a special wide receiver who can turn shorter plays into explosive gains. He also has the ability to get open consistently, which would be a huge boost for the Steelers’ offense.

Burden may not be the biggest wide receiver, but he’s a willing blocker and explosive with the ball. As a short-area playmaker, he would bring a new dimension to the offense.

In the second round, Sikkema pivoted to the defensive side of the ball, selecting CB Azareye’h Thomas out of FSU.

“This one makes a lot of sense for what the Pittsburgh Steelers want to do,” Sikkema said. “He’s a bigger type of corner, 6-1, 6-2, 200 pounds. He plays that man-coverage style. What I love most about him during the Senior Bowl, Day 3 you’re playing a lot of close coverage stuff, you’re playing a lot of red zone. It’s a lot of man-coverage situations. And I think that he shined in those situations.”

The Steelers certainly seem to have a profile of larger cornerbacks in recent years. Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. fit the bill as big corners. And Thomas would certainly continue that trend.

But Thomas isn’t experienced. Alex Kozora scouted him for Steelers Depot, and he pointed out that Thomas only has one year of college starting experience. But what stood out to Kozora is Thomas’ potential. He’s got all the physical tools to be a standout corner in the NFL. He also plays the ball well in the air (15 passes defended and two interceptions at FSU). And he doesn’t just use his size against receivers, either. He is a willing and able tackler, to boot.

The Steelers have plenty of needs, and they can’t all be addressed with the first two picks in the draft. But WR Luther Burden III and CB Azareye’h Thomas both have plenty of talent and could shine in Pittsburgh for years to come.