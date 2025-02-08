Report: Steelers Hiring Gerald Alexander As Defensive Backs Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making another change to their coaching staff, as the team has hired Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Gerald Alexander as a defensive backs coach. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported the news on Friday.

Steelers are hiring Gerald Alexander as their new DB coach, per source. Alexander is a smart, rising coach who spent last season as Raiders safeties coach. Now takes over Pitt secondary. pic.twitter.com/LMYDkB0Ygr — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 8, 2025

Alexander was previously with Pittsburgh from 2022-2023 as the team’s assistant defensive backs coach. The Steelers currently have Grady Brown as the team’s secondary coach, and there’s no word on whether or not he’ll still be with the team in 2024. Given that Alexander worked under Brown previously, he could be returning to Pittsburgh in a similar capacity given the staff turnover in Las Vegas.

Alexander confirmed the news with this tweet Friday night.

Either way, the Steelers are adding an experienced coach who has ties to the organization. He also worked as a linebackers coach at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, and in addition to his two seasons with the Steelers and last season with Las Vegas, he’s worked in the NFL as the Miami Dolphins defensive backs coach from 2020-2021. He also spent time in the college ranks, serving as California’s defensive backs coach from 2017-2019 with stints at Montana State, Indiana State, Washington and Arkansas State prior.

It’s the second known change to Pittsburgh’s coaching staff. Inside Linebackers coach Aaron Curry left to take a linebackers coach job with the New York Jets, and now the team has made an addition in the form of Alexander. It’s not completely new blood given Alexander’s prior ties to the Steelers, but it doesn’t hurt to have someone who knows the team inside the building with Alexander.

Alexander had also interviewed for the New England Patriots defensive coordinator job last offseason, so he seems to be highly regarded in league circles.

Prior to his coaching career, Gerald Alexander played in the NFL following a college stint at Boise State. He was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2007 NFL Draft and also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Dolphins and Jets during his NFL career. He had 159 combined tackles and four interceptions in his NFL career.

More changes are likely coming for the Steelers, but at least now we know the first staff addition of the offseason.