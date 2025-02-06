Steelers Haven’t Ruled Out Retaining Russell Wilson Or Justin Fields, Says Beat Writer

Round and round the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback rumors. Where it stops, apparently not even the team knows. Despite NFL Insider Jay Glazer reporting Russell Wilson isn’t in the organization’s future plans, in-house reporting suggests otherwise. Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley tweeted Thursday that no final decisions have been made and the team has yet to set up its draft or free agent board. For now, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields remain in-play.

“On today’s episode of The Drive, we talked about how no decision has been made regarding the Steelers’ QB situation. Why? Because that’s the case. They haven’t set their draft board/FA rankings. Nor have they ruled anyone out, including Wilson or Fields. Nothing has been decided.”

That tracks with similar local reporting from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac and Ray Fittipaldo, who indicate the team is “divided” on which direction to go. Even Glazer admitted he didn’t know who would start at quarterback, even if he believed Wilson would be playing elsewhere in 2025.

The Steelers are only one month into their offseason and spent the last two weeks at the Shrine and Senior Bowls. With Combine prep beginning, final decisions on quarterback and the deep contract talks required to re-sign either of them probably haven’t happened. The team noted initial conversations with the players and their representation, but it’s unlikely a deal gets done in the near future. Perhaps after the Combine, a venue that’s often used for informal and back-channel contract discussions ahead of the new league year.

It’s been a dizzying few weeks of speculation and contradictory reports. Pictures painted of a strained relationship between Wilson and OC Arthur Smith met with Wilson’s denial of the story and reporters believing these stories are self-serving, not truth-telling.

All we know is owner Art Rooney II’s “preference” to keep Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. It could be one. It might be the other. The speculation won’t stop until one of them is signed. Then, the fun begins on determining how well that individual will play in 2025.