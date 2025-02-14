Steelers ‘Have To See A Big Step Forward’ In Pivotal Year For Joey Porter Jr., Ray Fittipaldo Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept it in the family when drafting CB Joey Porter Jr. in 2023. The 32nd-overall pick, the top selection of the second round, he is now halfway through his rookie deal. That makes next season a critical year in determining his future, as Porter will be due for an extension during the 2026 offseason. So what has he shown to this point—what is he worth?

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette discussed that matter a bit on the North Shore Drive podcast earlier this week. What are the Steelers truly getting from Joey Porter Jr., and what will they get in the future? He didn’t take a big step forward during his second season, but does that mean he plateaued?

“You get him at No. 32, but you don’t have the benefit of that fifth-year option because he was the first pick in the second round. So we do have to see a big step forward from Joey [Porter] in this next year,” Fittipaldo said of the Steelers’ top cornerback. “Because then they’re gonna have to consider what they do with his next contract after the 2025 season.”

During his rookie season, Joey Porter was among the stingiest cornerbacks in the NFL. According to Pro Football Reference, for example, he allowed under a 50-percent completion rate. Last season, however, that increased to over 62 percent, though without allowing a touchdown. His tackling issues from the first half of his rookie season also crept up from time to time—but the same is true for everyone.

Indeed, the Steelers have questions to answer throughout their secondary, not just with Porter. Minkah Fitzpatrick is earning a first-team All-Pro-worthy salary but hasn’t played to it in two years. This offseason, the Steelers switched out defensive backs coaches, bringing back Gerald Alexander.

“How does Gerald Alexander get Minkah back on track? It’s been an ongoing issue for two years now,” Fittipaldo said, segueing from the Porter discussion. “We’ll see if Alexander has any influence there—maybe he will. Grady [Brown] could get after you as a coach, but I thought he was a little bit on the quiet side. More of a teacher than a yeller.”

Funny enough, the Steelers’ inaugural appearance on Hard Knocks culminated in a conversation between Joey Porter Jr. and Grady Brown. He told his then-position coach that 2025 would be a whole new Porter. But if he does manage that, he will do so with a whole new coach. Alexander isn’t a complete stranger, as he previously assisted Brown here. But now he is in charge.

So what would a satisfactory season look like for Porter and the Steelers in 2025? Well, it has to start with delivering more impact plays. He only has two interceptions and 17 passes defensed in his career. Last year, he had just seven passes defensed compared to 10 as a rookie. And that wasn’t because teams stopped targeting him, Porter playing 7.8 snaps per target. As a rookie, it was 9.3 snaps per target, so he saw more action during his second season.