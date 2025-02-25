Steelers Have ‘Resources’ To Make Big Swing At D-Line In Offseason, Says Omar Khan

One position group for the Pittsburgh Steelers that is clearly a major area of need ahead of the 2025 season is along the defensive line. Fortunately for the Steelers, the draft offers a very deep, talented crop of defensive linemen, which could help the Steelers restock in a major way in the trenches.

When and how the Steelers address the position group remains to be seen, whether that’s a double dip in the draft, a first-round pick and a pricey free agent signing or adding a player via trade. But for GM Omar Khan, who spoke to reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the defensive line group is an important one for the Steelers to address this offseason.

“We weren’t good enough down the stretch,” Khan said of the defensive line and what could happen this offseason. “But fortunately we have the resources, from a cap standpoint, to address it. Maybe [in] free agency and maybe some trade candidates out there. And the draft, this is a really good draft of the defensive line.”

Outside of Cameron Heyward, who put up another first-team All-Pro season, the Steelers’ defensive line wasn’t good enough for much of the season, and especially down the stretch when the Steelers lost five straight games to close the season and couldn’t stop the run.

Keeanu Benton was a bit of a disappointment in Year 2, and while Larry Ogunjobi was healthy and available, the production just wasn’t there. Depth pieces like Montravius Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Dean Lowry were hit or miss, too.

Put simply, the defensive line outside of Heyward was poor. So now, it’s back to the drawing board for the Steelers. There’s still plenty of hope with Benton, who just had some growing pains in Year 2, but Ogunjobi is a cut candidate, Loudermilk is a free agent, and Lowry could be a cap casualty, too.

That could lead to the Steelers being quite aggressive at the position in free agency with names like Philadelphia’s Milton Williams, Kansas City’s Tershawn Wharton and Green Bay’s T.J. Slaton hitting the market and being potential fits. Washington’s Jonathan Allen could find himself on the trade market, which could be intriguing for the Steelers.

Then, in the draft names like Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen, Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams, and more make sense for the Steelers in the first round. After investing heavily in the trenches on offense in recent years, it’s time to do the same along the defensive line.

Sounds like Khan and the Steelers know that and are going to do what it takes to shore up that group once again.