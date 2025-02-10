Steelers Have ‘Lot Of Work That Needs To Be Done’ Outside Of QB To Make Them ‘Legit,’ Says Ryan Wilson

Who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2025? That’s the million-dollar question for Steelers fans this offseason. It seems like the team is going to bring back Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but there are so many conflicting reports out right now that nothing is clear. It could be one of them, or it could be an entirely new option. CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson believes the Steelers will go with Wilson, but he also isn’t ready to say that will fix their team.

“You have to surround [Wilson] with playmakers,” Wilson said Monday on CBS Sports HQ. “Whether that means trading George Pickens and finding the answers at wide receiver with another two or three players, that has to be done because you’re not gonna win football games playing the way they did last year when your best player in George Pickens isn’t on the field.

“I hesitantly go with Russ Wilson, with the understanding that there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to make this team a legit team capable of winning in January.”

Wilson is correct that quarterback, while maybe the most obvious issue, isn’t the only thing problem facing the Steelers. That was blatantly clear last season. On paper, it looks like they have an adequate amount of talent, but that didn’t always show up on the field.

The Steelers’ five-game losing streak is the best example of the number of issues they have. Wilson’s play at quarterback was below average, but he wasn’t receiving much support. Pickens missed three games, and over that span, the Steelers’ offense looked lost. No one stepped up in the passing game, and Wilson tried too hard to make up for Pickens’ absence. Wide receiver should be a top priority for the Steelers.

The Steelers’ offense wasn’t their only issue, either. Their defense fell apart down the stretch. They faced multiple problems, including missed tackles, miscommunication, and an inability to stop the run. In their playoff game, the Baltimore Ravens bullied them on the ground, dominating the line of scrimmage.

Finding their starting quarterback might just be the beginning for the Steelers this offseason. Receiver, running back, defensive line, and corner are huge question marks as well. The Steelers have a lot of work to do over the next few months if they want to be contenders again.

Luckily, they made solid strides last year. The Steelers have been retooling over the last few years, and while it’s been a frustrating process, there are reasons to be optimistic, like their young offensive line. The Steelers might not find their long-term solution at quarterback this offseason, but with a few other strong moves, they could win a playoff game in 2025. It just might be tough to fix all of their issues.