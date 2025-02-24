Steelers’ Free Agents Ranked, Fields And Wilson In Same Tier As Jacoby Brissett And Daniel Jones

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell offered a free agency deep dive Monday morning, laying out a list of notable free agents and the tiers they fall in. From high-end starters to backups, it’s a comprehensive primer ahead of the new league year two weeks away. While it’s no surprise to see Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson miss out on being top-tier free agent quarterbacks, the company they kept on Barnwell’s list is surprising.

Both quarterbacks were listed in Tier 4 in the “Borderline starter/high-end backup” list with the likes of the New England Patriots’ Jacoby Brissett and New York Giants’ Daniel Jones.

“There has been more chatter in the past couple of weeks about Pittsburgh bringing Fields back over Wilson but given that they benched Fields the moment Wilson was healthy, that theory doesn’t quite make sense,” Barnwell wrote. “If Fields returns to Pittsburgh, it would probably be as part of a QB competition.”

Re-signing Fields certainly doesn’t make him a slam-dunk option as the Steelers’ long-term solution. But given that his contract will be worth much more than what he’s previously played on coupled with Art Rooney II’s comments that if either re-signs, it’s safe to assume they’ll start the year, Barnwell’s take is slightly off base. As is his assertion the Steelers turned to Wilson the “moment” he was healthy. Pittsburgh slow-played his recovery until it would’ve been ludicrous to still consider him injured. Had Fields and the Steelers gotten off to a worse start than the 4-2 record they posted, Wilson likely would’ve been inserted into the lineup weeks sooner.

Barnwell’s review of Wilson’s season and future as a pending Steelers free agent wasn’t charitable.

“A below-average starter. He protected the football and hit the occasional moon shot, but he took sacks on just under 9% of his drop backs and turned only one-third of his pass attempts into first downs, both of which were below league average. He also has lost virtually all of his mobility, averaging just over 13 rushing yards per game in 12 starts.”

Fields and Wilson have their warts, but Brissett was quickly benched for rookie Drake Maye while Jones was a disaster in New York, released midseason and ending the year on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

Elsewhere, Najee Harris was placed into the Tier 3 “capable starter” bucket of running backs alongside the Minnesota Vikings’ Aaron Jones. They were the top two backs on Barnwell’s list in a pool less attractive than last year’s crop, which featured Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, and Saquon Barkley. Restricted Steelers free agent Jaylen Warren was placed in Tier 4 of “borderline starters.”

A trio of offensive lineman fit into Tier 4’s grouping of borderline starters: OT Dan Moore Jr., OG James Daniels, and C/G Nate Herbig. After missing all of 2024 and not starting regularly since 2022, it’s peculiar to see Herbig lumped in with Moore and Daniels. Placing him into Tier 5’s “backups likely to net guaranteed money” makes more sense. Daniels likely would’ve been ranked higher had it not been for a season-ending Achilles tear that puts his status in question. He may need to wait and prove his health before signing a one-year deal late in spring or during the summer.

Barnwell’s post only focused on offense. He’ll likely post the same exercise featuring defense later this week. The Steelers have fewer notable free agents there, but the list will likely include ILB Elandon Roberts and CB Donte Jackson.