Steelers DL Breiden Fehoko Points To Depth, Schedule As Reasons For Late-Season Collapse

Although the Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs last year, it felt like one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. That’s mainly because they lost their final five games, including their postseason bout. It wasn’t just that the Steelers lost, either. Much of the frustration was because they were getting crushed. Most of those games weren’t even close. Steelers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko has his own theory about why the team collapsed like that.

“I can’t speak for everyone, but [in my opinion] depth played a huge role,” Fehoko wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “Volume plays a big role in January, and you gotta be able to roll out 1-2 punch combos at every position outside of QB and OL. Also, scheduling didn’t help, playing the top three teams in the league in a matter of 13 days.”

Fehoko makes several solid points. For most of the 2024 season, the Steelers were one of the best teams in the NFL. They had a firm grip on the AFC North crown before their losing streak began. Whether it was Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, the Steelers were winning games until they weren’t.

The Steelers’ depth was tested at several positions. They dealt with injuries at wide receiver and corner down the stretch. Losing George Pickens sucked a lot of life out of their offense. Just as well, they had to play a few games without Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson, which left their defense exposed on the backend.

Their schedule was brutal, too. Over their last four games, they faced the two teams that made the Super Bowl, as well as two division rivals. They didn’t get much rest between some of those contests, either. That and dealing with injuries took too much of a toll.

However, as Fehoko says, he can only speak from his perspective. The Steelers’ losing streak was likely a combination of several different factors. That season should serve as a learning experience. The Steelers’ playoff drought is a problem; in 2025, they should have a chance to change that. They can’t fall apart to end the season, though. Whatever the cause, it can’t happen again next year.