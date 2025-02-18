Steelers Bolster Receiving Corps With Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka In PFF Mock Draft

Reflecting on the 2024 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers took some calculated risks with their WR room that did not end up paying off. They can’t make the same mistake this time around, especially with George Pickens entering the final year of his rookie deal. It’s time to restock the shelves at one of the most important positions in today’s NFL, and Pro Football Focus has them doing just that in their latest first-round mock draft with Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka at No. 21 overall.
“No matter who is behind the center for the Steelers in 2025, the team needs help at wide receiver,” Jordan Plocher wrote via PFF. “Egbuka had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons at Ohio State, and while he primarily lined up in the slot, he has shown he can play outside, as well.”
Depending on what you think of Travis Hunter, this would either be the second or third receiver off the board in this mock scenario after Hunter and Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan. Last year, the top two receivers were gone by the sixth pick and the top three by the ninth pick. There were seven WRs selected in the first round and 10 in the top 50 last year. This year is not quite as deep or as talented at the top of the draft.
As for Egbuka, some would probably prefer Missouri’s Luther Burden III in this spot, but Egbuka was productive in college and would definitely add talent to the Steelers’ passing game. In three seasons of extensive playing time, Egbuka had 205 receptions, 2,868 receiving yards, and 24 TDs, with another two TDs on the ground.
He was listed at 6-1, 205 pounds on the Ohio State website, but we will see his exact measurements next week at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
According to PFF, Egbuka played 811 snaps in the slot compared to 263 out wide throughout the last three seasons. The Steelers have a couple of different slot options with Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III at the moment, so they’d have to be pretty certain he can play outside to draft him with their first-round pick.
Based on a scouting report done by Josh Carney, Egbuka is a dependable receiver with a well-rounded game that can play in all situations. However, he gave him a second-round grade in his evaluation.