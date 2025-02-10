Steelers Bolster Offense In Chad Reuter’s Three-Round Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of holes on the roster that the team will have to address this offseason if they want to raise to the level of Super Bowl contenders. In Chad Reuter’s three-round mock draft for NFL.com, he has the Steelers addressing some of their needs, although maybe not the ones you’d expect early in the draft. Reuter has Pittsburgh taking Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins in the first round, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in the second round and then going back to the Ohio State well with CB Denzel Burke in the third round.

With Najee Harris set to hit free agency in March, running back is a position the Steelers will look to address, although taking a back in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft feels a little unlikely. Judkins is a talented back, a standout at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State and winning a National Championship last year. He’s ran for 3,785 yards and 45 touchdowns in three seasons, while adding 59 receptions for 422 yards and five touchdowns. Reuter thinks that the Steelers will like Judkins’ running style and receiving ability.

“Judkins’ open-field burst, ability to read blocks and willingness to run through contact will make him a great fit for the Steelers (and he’s a nice outlet for quarterbacks out of the backfield). Remember, Najee Harris is headed for free agency. I’m projecting Pittsburgh will take a quarterback in Round 2,” Reuter writes.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson are also going to be free agents in March, and while at least one of them is expected to return to Pittsburgh, the Steelers need to consider their long-term future at the position. With Milroe in the second round, the Steelers get someone who has a lot of impressive traits, notably his arm strength, speed and athleticism, but he likely isn’t someone who will be ready to start right off the bat.

Taking a quarterback and a running back in the first two rounds with needs along the defensive line and after watching the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl largely due to their dominance up front wouldn’t sit well with a lot of fans. In Round 3, the Steelers do turn to the defensive side of the ball with Denzel Burke, who had first-round buzz prior to this season.

The Steelers are going to need help across from Joey Porter Jr., with Donte Jackson set to be a free agent and his performance declined in the second half of the season. Cory Trice Jr. could step up and play a bigger role in 2025, but cornerback is going to be a need this offseason and Burke could be a fit. In his scouting report on Burke, Alex Kozora noted that he regressed in 2024 and his tape was inconsistent, but he got a third-round grade, so taking him at No. 83 overall would be solid value.

All in all, I don’t love this mock for the Steelers. I think Judkins is a really solid back, but taking him at No. 21 overall feels like a bit of a reach, and the Steelers didn’t address wide receiver or defensive line at all. Passing on wide receiver can be explained assuming the team likely signs a veteran, but they’re going to want to target a defensive lineman early in this draft, and the failure to do so makes this a tough mock to be excited about.