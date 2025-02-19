Steelers Are Stuck In A ‘Fill In The Blank Pattern’ At Quarterback, Mike Golic Says

Relative to some other teams, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t been dealing with quarterback purgatory for that long, but they now have failed experiments with Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph. One of either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields will be added to that list by the end of the first week of free agency, and there is no guarantee the other will lead them to better days. Mike Golic and his son Mike Golic Jr. discussed recent QB rumors surrounding the Steelers and they aren’t surprised.

“We’re in a lull,” Golic said via the Gojo and Golic show on YouTube. “We’re in a fill-in-the-blank pattern until you can find your quarterback.”

It was just last week that the Steelers were connected to Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in a since-debunked rumor. Just this week, there have been rumblings of a Daniel Jones connection. The Jones one at least makes more sense as he is a free agent, but is he the answer over Fields or Wilson?

Right now, Golic Jr. thinks the Steelers should be worried about exciting their fan base. That means outside-the-box solutions, which could include Jones.

“If you’re the Steelers, you’re used to being one of the good teams,” Golic Jr. said. “You’re used to being one of the ‘haves’ that people talk about. And at the very least, you’re good, but not exciting in a way that you can sell a fan base who’s now got better taste. You’ve given them better taste and they’ve got nothing to go on with. And so it just makes me wonder what you’re supposed to sell Steelers fans this year in terms of getting them excited about watching this football team.”

Fan sentiment seemed to be at an all-time low following the conclusion of the 2024 season. Following the shootout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at the beginning of December, sentiment was at a recent high with many starting to believe in the Russell Wilson-led offense. That quickly came crashing down as the Steelers lost their final five games, including the playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens.

After last year’s disappointment, people could cope with the fact that the Steelers would soon get a new offensive coordinator as at least one major coaching change. And once Wilson and Fields entered the picture there was buzz among fans due to a complete overhaul of the quarterback room.

This offseason, the Steelers are most likely going to retain one of the two quarterbacks and there were no coaching changes to write home about. Free agency and the draft can obviously change things, but is there anything for Steelers fans to hang their hat on at the moment?

To be fair, I do think people could talk themselves into a certain level of excitement if they officially hand the reins to Fields for an entire season. He at least has youth on his side and therefore the small glimmer of hope for a future in Pittsburgh.