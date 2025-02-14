Steelers Approved To Make Multiple Acrisure Stadium Upgrades

Any Pittsburgh Steelers fan heading out to Acrisure Stadium to catch one of the team’s eight regular season home games will have a slightly different experience than a year ago. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Adam Babetski, the Sports and Exhibition Authority board approved stadium upgrades for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Steelers.

For Acrisure Stadium, the Wi-Fi system will receive an overdue overhaul.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are spending an estimated $7 million to refurbish the Wi-Fi network at Acrisure Stadium,” per Babetski. “The current Wi-Fi system was installed in 2016 and has exceeded its lifespan, said SEA Project Executive Doug Straley. The upgrades will involve 1,357 wireless access points, new cabling, single-mode fiber and new electrical pathways intended to boost connectivity, he said.”

Per the PPG, the stadiums’ Wi-Fi system began showing early signs of failure in 2017 and is now in serious need of being replaced.

Opened in 2001, Acrisure Stadium – named Heinz Field until 2022 – is a relatively old stadium compared to the rest of the NFL. Only 14 stadiums opened prior to Pittsburgh’s stomping grounds with several around the same age as many venues were constructed in the late 1990s-early 2000s. The Steelers share the stadium with the Pitt Panthers.

Though lacking the glitz and glam of modern-day stadiums, Acrisure is still regarded as a solid stadium the Steelers will call home for at least the rest of the decade, the remainder of their current lease. Art Rooney II hasn’t hinted at a desire of building a new stadium and there’s a good chance the lease will be renewed. The Acrisure name will remain through at least 2036, a sizeable contract that compelled the team to switch from Heinz to Acrisure as the stadium’s primary sponsor.

Pittsburgh will also host the 2026 NFL Draft with much of the weekend’s events occurring at or near the stadium.

In addition to stronger Wi-Fi inside the stadium, the outside of the stadium will look different.

“The Steelers are also spending $1.6 million to replace the planters around Acrisure Stadium with bollards, or short metal poles that stop vehicles from colliding with buildings,” per the Post-Gazette.” Ten of the bollards will be removable, Mr. Straley said.”

In recent years, the team improved their restrooms and expanded seating. Their Hall of Honor museum opened in 2022.

Per the PPG, both projects will be completed before the 2025 season begins. Pittsburgh was slated to host nine regular season home games but will trade one of them to be the home team for the first-ever regular season game in Dublin, Ireland. The game will take place at iconic Croke Park. No official date or opponent has been announced.

The Penguins will also receive a Wi-Fi upgrade while the Pirates are replacing ADA seats and bullpen benches among other minor stadium upgrades.