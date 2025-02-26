Steelers Again Receive Ugly Grades In NFLPA Report Card, Rooney Named One Of Worst Owners

As the NFLPA does yearly, the player’s union has released report cards on all 32 teams offering insights and perceptions into how each organization is run. Yet again, the Pittsburgh Steelers received underwhelming marks. In a survey of players asking wide-ranging topics from the quality of the strength and conditioning staff to the locker room and facility amenities, the Steelers lag behind most of the NFL.

The team ranked out 28th out of 32 teams, the same place they finished last year. Owner Art Rooney II received a ‘D’ grade, a slight improvement over 2024’s score, but still ranking him 28th among NFL owners.

The 3rd edition of the NFLPA Team Report Cards is here! 📊 With free agency ahead, these insights help players evaluate workplace conditions across all 32 teams. Progress is happening, but there’s more work to do. See the full list of team grades here: https://t.co/Dkn4WES7mn pic.twitter.com/WpgG218vVV — NFLPA (@NFLPA) February 26, 2025

Here’s how Pittsburgh ranked in each category. Mike Tomlin came out looking the best, receiving an ‘A’ and top-ten grade.

Treatment of Facilities: C- (26th)

Food/Dining: B- (21st)

Nutritionist/Dietician: C+ (30th)

Locker Room: D (27th)

Training Room: C+ (25th)

Training Staff: B (16th)

Weight Room: C+ (28th)

Strength Coaches: C- (32nd)

Team Travel: B+ (18th)

Head Coach: A (7th)

Ownership: D (28th)

The NFLPA summary noted some improvements but big issues with the locker room and the strength and conditioning staff.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding steady at 28th overall, with head coach Mike Tomlin receiving high praise. Players credit him for developing a strong team culture. It is no surprise that Tomlin once again received an A grade as head coach.

The team made some positive changes, including introducing game-day daycare, which raised their family support grade from an F- to a C-.

When asked to identify the top improvement areas, players mention the locker room, which is in serious need of renovation, and the strength staff, which scores low on providing individualized training plans and contributing to the players’ success.”

In 2024, owner Art Rooney II and the Steelers received an ‘F’ grade and ranked 28th out of the NFL’s 32 franchises. They received poor marks across the board, ranking 29th in treatment of facilities, 30th in locker room quality with Rooney himself finishing 31st among NFL owners only ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Clark Hunt.

Last year’s survey noted there was “little confidence” in Rooney to “invest in a better workplace.”

Rooney ranked 28th overall but 30th in willingness to “invest in team facilities.” He ranked 25th in building team culture and a slightly-better 22nd in commitment to winning.

One grade worth noting is the strength and conditioning staff, receiving C- this year. Last year, they received a B-plus. It’s notable because of the turnover in staff, the team hiring a new head S&C coach in Boston College’s Phil Matusz. This is his first year being graded and clearly, players aren’t happy with the results.

Rooney was consistently pushed back against the NFLPA’s report card, citing an open door policy for players to bring their concerns and noting he hasn’t heard critiques from players. He also once referred to it as a “media opportunity” and not a “serious effort” to bring concerns about the Steelers’ facilities.

With an older stadium and smaller team facility directly next to train tracks, it’s no surprise to see Pittsburgh fall behind modern and newer facilities. The Steelers’ selling point hasn’t been glitz and glam teams like the Dallas Cowboys provide though it’s a fair critique to ask why they don’t have seemingly basic recovery equipment.

Around the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens ranked 13th, the Cincinnati Bengals 24th, and the Cleveland Browns 30th. The Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, and Atlanta Falcons all made the biggest year-to-year improvements. Per the NFLPA, 76-percent of players responded.