Steelers Add CB In CBS Sports Mock Draft: ‘Massive Need For Them’

With the Super Bowl now wrapped up, the 2024 season has officially ended. As the focus turns towards the offseason, mock drafts are flying all over the place. Mike Renner and Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports did a first-round mock draft on Monday. For the Steelers, they selected cornerback Jahdae Barron out of Texas.

“This, to me, is a massive need for them,” Renner said of the Steelers. “Their corners were not up snuff a year ago. A big reason why the defensive line was so dominant, but the defense as a whole, not that great down the stretch.”

One of the reasons Barron is an attractive option for Pittsburgh is his ability to play slot corner. The Steelers haven’t found sustained success at that spot for a few years now. Beanie Bishop Jr. and Cam Sutton occupied the role during the 2024 season. Bishop did have some fun moments as an undrafted rookie, but Sutton was bad, and neither showed enough to prove themselves as a long-term answer at the position.

Barron, though, could do well in that role. Renner and Wilson spoke about some of those things.

“He was a slot corner pretty much his entire career until this past fall,” Renner said. “He played on the outside and played with the physicality you’d expect from a slot corner playing on the outside.”

“This is one of the guys I liked back in October and November,” Wilson said. “And I think I had him mocked to the Steelers back then. You feel a little weird about it because a lot of people weren’t talking about Jahdae Barron… He’s legit… I love his versatility. I love the edge with which he plays.”

Renner spoke about Barron playing on both the outside and in the slot in college, and that versatility is one of his strengths. This versatility would make him a nice fit in Pittsburgh, where more depth would be appreciated in the secondary. Our own Jonathan Heitritter broke down his game earlier this offseason.

While Barron could be a nice addition, there are other ways Pittsburgh could look to fill this need. There are, of course, some talented free agents available. However, the Steelers are looking for a long-term answer at the position. Barron will turn 24 next year, but as a rookie, he could provide multiple years of stability in the secondary in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh can also take different directions with its pick. After the way the 2024 season ended, a large portion of the fanbase is clamoring for help on the offensive side of the ball. With the 21st selection, there are a number of talented prospects Pittsburgh could add to that unit instead. Still, Barron has a lot of promise and could work out well if drafted to Pittsburgh.